Tape Mello-Fi, free plugin from Arturia inspired by the Mellotron

Of a people as nice as the friends of Arturia we like everything, but when they start giving things like this, we already feel butterflies in our stomach. The French brand’s Christmas gift is a desirable lo-fi plugin called Tape Mello-Fi, which in his own words, “brings the vintage warmth of tape with just a few clicks.” That is to say: ease of use and retro sound.

This plugin allows us to add a subtle touch of low fidelity to drum loops, voices, mixing buses or any other material. It is inspired by Mellotron V, the wonderful virtual emulation of the classic Mellotron that came with Arturia V Collection 7 in 2019. According to Arturia, “Tape MELLO-FI captures in detail the imperfect and unique behavior of the tape”, which is precisely what gave its character to the famous and quirky mid-60s instrument

Characteristics

Tape emulator and lo-fi effect based on the vintage sound and behavior of the Mellotron V

Classic ribbon controls like Noise, Flutter, Wow, Wear, and Mechanics

Added features like Distortion and Boost

Interactive tape wheel with tempo-synced tape stop function and optional instant tape recall

12dB low-pass and high-pass filter section

Enhanced Stereo Width feature introduces Wow & Flutter offsets from left to right for greater width

Library of 25 presets for instant access to retro and lo-fi effects

Any user can download Tape Mello-Fi freely free from right now until Friday, December 31, 2021 inclusive. Do not go to sleep! The plugin is available at the Arturia Software Center and arturia.com.

More information and download | Arturia Tape Mello-Fi