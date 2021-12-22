Tech companies are offering education in exchange for work so you can get a job

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS / Kacper Pempel

Faced with a world increasingly connected virtually, the need arises to maintain and continue creating connections in the digital ecosystem, this is indicated by the same labor market that demands an increasing number of people involved in tasks related to technology.

According to figures from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Colombia, there is currently a deficit of 46% of talents in programming; However, far from being a position disputed only in the country at the moment, more than 35,000 positions are being offered in which these profiles are needed with salaries of approximately $ 1,000 per month according to the Public Employment Service.

To solve the above and as a way to motivate people to train in technologies, there are many initiatives that are born at the public and private level, in order to promote education in this area through the generation of incentives.

The Latin American startup Henry, a programming academy with a payment model different from the traditional one, launched a campaign aimed at 2,000 young people in Colombia who want to train as Full Stack Web developers by the first quarter of 2022.

The novelty of this type of training is that it is initially ‘free’, since young people will be able to train for four months at no cost; However, that is the difference, the payment of the training will be made once the person is already working as a programmer, at which time the students will have to give a percentage of the salary for a time to pay for the studies that allowed them to arrive to the company, or until payment has completed $ 4,000.

This is not the only company to implement this methodology, other startups such as Hunty do not offer academic training but focus on being job search portals that connect large companies with specialized technology talent. Once hired, people will pay for the ‘job search’ service as indicated by the platform.

Although it is unconventional, more and more companies are focusing on this type of payments and transactions that surround specialized technology talent.

Luz Borchardt, co-founder of Henry explains that “this form of payment is possible thanks to a model called Income-Sharing Agreement (AIC), where the company agrees to invest in people and they to pay a percentage of their salary for a certain time once they finish their degree and get a job. We use this model because we believe it is the best way to accelerate technology talent in the region in the face of existing demand ”.

The demand for talent in technology is a reality

On the other hand, beyond being a simple motivator, the need for professionals in the region specialized in technological skills is increasingly latent, that is why we show you two active calls to work in Colombia and all focused on IT.

As a first example of this in Colombia is Mensajeros Urbanos, a startup focused on logistics and package delivery and that is currently looking for approximately 20 profiles of IT professionals, such as frontend, backend, mobile engineers, automation, quality and sales engineers. architecture, product owners and UX / UI designers who can be part of the current team.

The company seeks to strengthen its digital infrastructure with a focus on security, start with product design, design data analysis structures and leverage processes through automation.

Along the same lines, Claro Colombia, a telecommunications company in that country, announced the opening of approximately 500 job vacancies for digital talent, these vacancies aim to find developers, data scientists, engineers and consultants who focus on ICT.

