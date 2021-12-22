The Bancaja Foundation contributes 22,000 euros to the Precision Medicine Unit in Oncology

VALÈNCIA (EP). The president of the Bancaja Foundation, Rafael Alcon, and the general and scientific director of Incliva, Andres Cervantes, have signed this week the renewal of the collaboration agreement that began in December 2020 for the ‘Bancaja Foundation Research Aid’ program, the objective of which is to continue promoting the Precision Medicine Unit in Oncology. The agreement provides for a contribution from the foundation of 22,000 euros.

This unit places Incliva “at the forefront” of cancer research in Spain, by transferring this type of novel approach to clinical practice in cancer patients who come from the Hospital Clínico de València.

By virtue of the renewal of the agreement, the Bancaja Foundation will participate in the financing of the Precision Medicine in Oncology project of the Incliva Health Research Institute, of the Hospital Clínico de València, through a contribution of 22,000 euros, just like last year.

This unit deals with the molecular screening of cancer patients for the genetic sequencing of the tumor, which allows a personalized approach through the most appropriate therapy in each case and offers experimental therapeutic alternatives.

The collaboration agreement is part of the line of research grants developed by the Bancaja Foundation – which has been part of the Incliva Foundation Board of Trustees since its creation in 2000 – with the aim of supporting and promoting biomedical research in the Valencian Community.

Incliva manages the biomedical research of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia and its Health Department, as well as certain groups of scientific excellence of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia and the Igenomix Foundation.

Its mission is “to investigate to solve unresolved medical needs of citizens” and as a vision, “to be an international reference center in translational research and healthcare innovation aimed at providing and improving the health of citizens.”

The Precision Medicine in Oncology Project was born with the aim of identifying and characterizing new molecular targets in cancer patients to personalize and optimize treatment for each patient.

Investigative team

All this was proposed by means of a research team with a marked multi and interdisciplinary character, which includes basic researchers (biochemists), assisting physicians (oncologists) and nursing personnel.

Candidate patients are identified individually by their regular oncologist in the daily consultation, who are informed of the molecular study process, as well as the risks and benefits, so that they can decide whether to participate, always with the signing of an informed consent.

The samples are obtained through the Oncology Service of Hospital Clínico and the Incliva Oncology Clinical Trials Unit.