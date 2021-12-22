The best activity bracelets of 2021 | Showcase

White is one of the three colors in which the winning model can be found: the Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker.

We are increasingly concerned about leading a healthy lifestyle and, in this sense, if we can ‘use’ technology to achieve our purpose, everything seems easier. This explains why some devices such as activity wristbands have become popular among users.

What do activity bracelets do?

An activity bracelet is a wearable that not only stands out for its comfortable design to be worn on the wrist for many hours. It is an accessory that promotes healthy habits since, for example, it helps to keep track of daily activity and sports. Likewise, it is possible to obtain statistics related to the calories we consume or the quality of the hours of our sleep.

It also helps to know what our heart rate is, what degree of stress the body suffers at any given time, the level of oxygen saturation in the blood that it reaches … All this thanks to the incorporation of a series of sensors that record all these values which are then transferred to a mobile application (all manufacturers of activity wristbands have their own) that can be consulted whenever we want. It is even possible to check the notifications we receive on the smartphone, among many other functionalities.

What activity wristbands have we tested?

The chosen models have been incorporated this year to the catalog of the most representative brands of this product category: Fitbit Charge 5 (8.75), Huawei Band 6 (8.5), Honor Band 6 (8.25) and Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 (8.25). When analyzing them, the following criteria have been taken into account:

Design: on the one hand, the quality of the manufacturing materials and, on the other, the comfort of use. Water resistance is a common feature of these wearables.

Screen: What is this screen like and how is it displayed? Does it provide a good level of contrast and brightness? Ideally, it should look good both indoors and outdoors.

Autonomy: Like any other device or technological gadget that is powered by a battery, autonomy is an important aspect. The activity bracelets solve this section quite well and their batteries are getting better.

Use experience: from the point of view of the performance of the bracelet and if it meets our needs. Also the mobile application to which it is linked and the record of the metrics it offers. Activity wristbands have improved these records as manufacturers have launched new versions of their models on the market.

What is the best activity bracelet 2021? This is how we have tested them

We have dedicated an average of 15 days to each of these four activity bracelets. We have not only tested the quality of its screens, the comfort of the device on a day-to-day basis or its autonomy. Performance has been just as important, as well as their respective applications when collecting information related to our sports practice, for example when we have run or ridden a bicycle, and functionalities.

The winning activity tracker was the Fitbit Charge 5. As far as design is concerned, we liked it a lot. In addition, it is the most complete model of all and promises excellent performance, although for that it requires a premium service. Fortunately, the six free months we get is more than enough time to carefully evaluate all the suggested possibilities.

Fitbit Charge 5: our pick

The latest version of the popular Fitbit fitness tracker offers new highlights. Regarding the design, we highlight two aspects. The first has to do with the new housing that it incorporates since, in addition to resin, it is committed to glass and aluminum. The second is related to the screen: the Californian company has done an important job since this AMOLED panel – it has dimensions of 26.43 x 14.75 mm – is now in color (that of the Fitbit Charge 4 was in white and black) and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, thus reinforcing its resistance.

On the other hand, and although it shares the usual characteristics of this kind of accessories with other activity wristbands, Fitbit wants to go one step further and stand out from the rest through a premium subscription service: it requires an economic outlay of 8.99 euros per month, although for us to discover it it is possible to enjoy it for free for six months.

Data sheet Sensors and components: three-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, GPS + Glonass, NFC chip, vibration motor, infrared and red light sensors for oxygen saturation monitoring, device temperature sensor, light sensor environmental

Screen: touch, 1.04-inch AMOLED, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and always-on screen mode

Materials: silicone strap with aluminum buckle and aluminum, resin and glass casing

Memory: saves daily totals for the last 30 days

Features: stress management level, oxygen saturation monitoring, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature monitoring, sleep scores and phases, menstrual health monitoring, DEA scanner app, Fitbit ECG app ( electrocardiogram), continuous heart rate monitoring, SmartTrack (automatic exercise recognition). training intensity map, 20 exercise modes, aerobic capacity level. Fitbit Pay, notifications …

Application: Fitbit for Android and iOS.

Battery: up to seven days. Recharge time: two hours

Dimensions: 37 x 23 x 11.2 mm

Weight: 15 grams

Others: water resistance up to 50 meters, two straps (small and large)

For example, through this service we have access to sessions related to the practice of mindfulness that has become so fashionable in recent months. It also helps to understand and manage stress in different ways. To do this, it uses a scoring system that takes into account aspects such as sleep, which is analyzed in detail. It also highlights the daily recovery level function that ‘tells’ us whether or not we are in a position to continue practicing sports.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: important improvements in its design compared to the previous version, performance and a wide range of possibilities.

important improvements in its design compared to the previous version, performance and a wide range of possibilities. Worst: It is the most expensive option and to get the most out of it it is linked to a paid service

It is the most expensive option and to get the most out of it it is linked to a paid service Conclusions: an activity bracelet with a particularly careful design that stands out for its great performance and user experience. Special mention to the integration of features such as integrated NFC and GPS, as well as its service premium which offers added value to this class of accessories.

Huawei Band 6 activity bracelet: the alternative and best value for money

Although all the models offer good autonomy, in the case of the Band 6 our impression is that the Chinese firm has done a job that we liked in a special way since it is quite close to the two weeks it promises; However, everything will logically depend on the use we give to the bracelet.

As with the rest of the options, it feels comfortable and offers, in addition, a ‘generous’ AMOLED panel of 1.47 inches and 368 x 194 pixels resolution that perfectly fulfills its mission. Not only is it possible to slide your finger on this display to scroll through horizontal and vertical movements on its interface that is very easy on the eyes; additionally, we have a physical button on the right side to interact.

From a functional point of view, it offers everything that today we can ask from a smart bracelet of this type. Thus, for example, it suggests about a hundred exercise modes to keep as complete a record as possible of our sports activity. We want to make a special mention of the section that monitors sleep (thanks to the work carried out by its TrueSleep 2.0 technology) and that of monitoring the level of oxygen in the blood, which is constant. Other information of interest: consultation of the notifications that our mobile phone receives, weather information, menstrual cycle control, stress measurement, heart rate … All this information is uploaded and reflected in the Huawei Health application. The reliability of the reflected metrics seems quite correct to us.

Honor Band 6 Activity Tracker

About a year ago, Honor left Huawei to separately continue its journey in the technological field. Within this context, the Honor Band 6 activity bracelet landed on the market in 2021 in the hands of the Huawei Health application, the same one that we find in the Huawei Band 6 wearable. Honor activity will bring its own app, the experience of using the device in question is very similar to that of its adversary. With her, she also shares other technologies such as TruSeen 4.0 for heart rate monitoring or TruSleep that proposes some recommendations to improve the quality of our sleep. Nor is it missing the sensor that is responsible for measuring the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, a section dedicated to the menstrual cycle, a function to control the music on the mobile phone …

The measurements it records seem to us to be correct, although the automatic exercise detection system did not always work for us the first time. If other bracelets are compatible with a wide range of sports activities, here we only have 10 options. They are as follows: outdoor and indoor running, indoor and outdoor walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, indoor swimming, and free exercise. The battery has in its favor a fast magnetic charging system (it has been recharged in one hour) and when it comes to comfort of use and manufacturing qualities, our needs are covered.

Xiaomi activity bracelet My Smart Band 6 best

It takes over from the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 and does so while preserving the philosophy that characterizes the activity bracelets of the Chinese firm that stand out for an interesting value for money. It is not only comfortable to wear due to its 12.8 grams of weight, but also because of the manufacturing materials.

With respect to its predecessor, it incorporates a larger AMOLED screen and resolution as shown by its 1.56 inches and 486 x 152 pixels. This increase is appreciated because the information it shows is greater. This is a display that looks great in terms of color, definition and brightness thanks to its 450 nits. In addition, Xiaomi has made the button on the screen of the Band 5 that worked as home mode disappear and now we only interact through gestures depending on whether we want to consult applications or shortcuts. The user experience is not affected since this panel responds without problems to touches on its surface.

Meanwhile, the range of sports modes is enriched with new options such as zumba, ice skating, badminton, street dance, yoga … up to 30 sports of which six are automatically recognized (for example, running outdoors, cycling and walking) . As it has a water resistance of up to 5 ATM for aquatic activities such as swimming, it would also be valid for these sports. It connects with the mobile phone through the Mi Fit application that provides various statistics. There is no lack of heart rate measurement, blood oxygen level (it is the first Xiaomi bracelet that suggests this option, but we clarify that it is manual), sleep monitoring, women’s health, reading notifications, control of the stress…

