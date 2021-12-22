The best photos of 2021 taken around the world

When everything seemed to indicate that in 2021 we would return to normal, COVID-19 said something else. The best photos of 2021 They not only summarize a year marked by the advance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the uneven vaccination process, but also by the ravages caused by climate change. But there were also moments of joy, like the Olympics or advances in space exploration.

Attack on the Capitol

January 6, 2021

The day America’s democracy was in jeopardy. Hundreds of supporters of then-incumbent President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. In the image, police officers point their weapons at one of the Capitol doors to impede the advancement of Trump supporters.

Bernie sanders

January 20, 2021

Wearing distinctive wool gloves and looking relaxed and carefree, Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and former presidential candidate awaits on the steps of the Capitol for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Mars as you never saw it

February 14, 2021

The Emirates eXploration Imager (EXI) probe captured this impressive image of Mars, on the UAE’s first mission to this planet. From an altitude of 24,700 kilometers above the Martian surface, it is possible to observe Olympus Mons, the highest volcano on Mars, Tharsis Montes, and the Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons volcanoes.

COVID-19 does not give truce

February 16, 2021

A physician assistant transports the Modern COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center in Los Angeles, California. Despite the efforts, the disease does not give truce and numerous variants, including delta and omicron, have increased the levels of infections during 2021.

George Floyd death trial

April 21, 2021

A local activist bursts into tears after the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former US police officer accused of causing the death of African-American George Floyd, emerged. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in prison, sparking the largest racial justice demonstrations in decades in the United States.

An attempt to get back to normal

May 17, 2021

Pierre Thivillon, the zoo’s owner, laughs alongside a chimpanzee at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo in France, days before its reopening as part of France’s final step in an attempt to regain normalcy after the COVID-19.

Greek gods

May 26, 2021

As if it were a holiday for the Greek gods, the full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, built about 440 years before Christ. The building is located in Sounion, about 70 kilometers from Athens.

Unprecedented papal audience

June 23, 2021

A man visiting hospitals for sick children dressed as Spider-Man hands a Spider-Man mask to Pope Francis, when they meet at the end of the weekly general audience, in a strange fusion of religious belief and popular culture.

Really deep waters

July 10, 2021

The city of superlatives, with the tallest tower in the world among its many records, Dubai now has the Deep Dive Dubai, the pool that at 60 meters is the deepest on the planet and also has a “sunken city” for divers to explore it.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

August 1, 2021

Unexpectedly, the Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs became at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the successor of the Jamaican Usain Bolt. The fastest new man in the world, completing the 100 meter dash in 9.80 seconds, beating American Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre de Grasse.

Fires in Greece

August 8, 2021

A local resident helps firefighters fight the forest fires that hit the island of Evia, Greece’s second-largest, amid the worst heat wave to hit the country in decades during the boreal summer. The fire burned vast areas of pine forest, destroyed homes and forced tourists and locals to flee the area.

Global warming hits Iceland

August 13, 2021

Thaw caused by global warming hits Svinafellsjokull, one of twelve glaciers that descend from Vatnajokull, Iceland’s largest ice sheet. Since the 1990s, 90 percent of Iceland’s glaciers have lost their size. The projections show a continuous and strong reduction in the size of the five polar ice caps of the Scandinavian country.

Refugees from Afghanistan

August 21, 2021

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft rescues Afghan refugees from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, after the Taliban overthrew the Ashraf Ghani government following the withdrawal of US troops from that country.

Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana

August 31, 2021

The Maldonado family travels by boat to their home after Hurricane Ida passed through Barataria, Louisiana. “I lost everything in my trailer. I lost everything, my family lost everything and now we are trying to find help, ”said Fusto Maldonado. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana, causing flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast.

Migration policies

September 19, 2021

A U.S. Border Patrol agent tries to prevent a Haitian migrant from entering a camp on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuña del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

First movie in space

September 29, 2021

From left to right, actress Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and film director Klim Shipenko pose before the launch of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), to shoot the first movie in space .

Cumbre Vieja volcano of La Palma

November 13, 2021

Lava flows into the sea from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, Spain. The volcano has been erupting since September 19, 2021 after weeks of seismic activity, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to property and businesses. More than 6,000 people had to leave their homes.

Photographic friends

November 28, 2021

A group of macaque monkeys ride on the photographer’s back at Phra Prang Sam Yod Temple, during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Bangkok’s Lopburi province.

