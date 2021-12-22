The cast of “Sex And The City” supports women who accuse Chris Noth

Los Angeles, USA

The stars of “Sex And The City”, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, regretted the allegations of sexual abuse against their co-star Chris Noth and supported the alleged victims in a statement.

Last week, two women accused the actor, known for playing Mr. Big on the show, of two separate incidents that occurred in 2004 and 2015, the first in Los Angeles and the second in New York, according to an article published by the The Hollywood Reporter newspaper.

In her response, Noth did not deny the encounters with both women but claimed that they were “consensual.”

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. It does not always mean no. That is a line that I did not cross,” he said in statements to the CNN news network.

However, the agency that represented the actor has terminated his contract and the series in which he was currently participating, “The Equalizer”, will no longer have his presence in new episodes, confirmed the CBS network.

For their part, the protagonists of “Sex And the City”, a fiction with which Noth rose to fame, did not defend their former partner either.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have stepped forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we congratulate them on that,” Parker said in a joint statement. , Nixon and Davis.

The actresses have come together again to premiere “And Just Like That …”, a series that serves as a continuation of “Sex And the City” and in which the character of Noth only appears in the first episode, shot long before let the accusations come to light.

The first woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted in 2004, when she was 22 years old, and that she needed medical help but decided not to file a complaint.

According to the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter, the center for sexual victims of the University of California, UCLA Rape Crisis Center, confirmed that this person was treated at its facilities until 2006, without providing further details.

The other woman detailed a similar event in 2015, when she was 25 years old and living in New York, which she did not report to the police but told a friend with whom the same newspaper also spoke.