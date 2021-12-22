A great power, not only carries great responsibility… Too it has its charms.

All the actors who have played the famous ‘Spider-man’ in the tapes of live-action they ended up madly in love with their respective co-stars.

Despite the producer’s warnings, currently, Tom Holland and Zendaya live their romance to the fullest. But nevertheless, fate was different for the other two actors who brought the spider superhero to life: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garlfield. Next, how were the romances of the actors off the screen.

The charm of Spider-Man: This was the romances of the actors off the screen

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst They gave the audience one of the most romantic kisses in the rain. The chemistry that emerged between the two actors was such let the romance between Peter parker Y Mary jane he ended up going over the screen.

The co-stars were so careful about their romance that they even the director of the film, Sam Raimi, confessed not to have been aware of their relationship, until they both told him about it. “Apparently they started dating, I think, in the middle of the first movie. In fact, I had some concerns about it, mostly because if something happened between them, they would lose on-screen chemistry.”, Raimi confessed.

Regrettably, for the second Spider-Man movie, Kirsten and Tobey were no longer together. Nowadays, Dunst has two children with actor Jesse Plemons, while Maguire also shares two children with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, from whom he separated in 2016.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who gave life to ‘Gwen stacy‘, fThey were one of the favorite couples in Hollywood after falling madly in love on the film sets of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘. As Emma herself confessed, the romance arose due to the jokes they played on each other while filming.

The ex-couple was together from 2011 to 2015. According to close sources, the courtship ended because of the tight schedule that both actors had, but not because of a lack of love, which is why today both maintain a cordial relationship. Nowadays, Emma is the wife of director Dave McCary, with whom she shares a young daughter, while Andrew Garfield is dating model Alyssa Miller.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Holland and Zendaya tried to follow director Amy Pascal’s warning about not getting romantically involved.However, the actors who give life to Peter parker Y MJ in the latest Sony trilogy They couldn’t help but fall madly in love.

The relationship between Tom and Zendaya It was confirmed in early July of this year when the actors were caught kissing inside Holland’s car. Currently, both are enjoying their relationship.