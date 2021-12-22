The continent where deaths from covid-19 decreased the most

How does omicron compare to other variants? What you should know 3:43

(CNN) – The Americas had a 15% decrease in new deaths from COVID-19, the largest of all regions, according to the most recent weekly epidemiological report from the World Health Organization, released on Tuesday.

Covid-19 cases fell 10% in the Americas, but a quarter of the countries in the region reported increases in the week. The United States, Canada, and Argentina had the highest number of new cases in the region. Cases increased 55% in Canada and 91% in Argentina.

Covid-19 cases declined 12% in the United States last week and increased in several other countries, but the US has in any case the highest number of new cases of any country, according to data released Tuesday in the weekly epidemiological report of the World Health Organization.

There were 4.1 million new cases worldwide between December 13 and 19, a slight decrease from the previous week. The number of new deaths fell 9%, to almost 45,000.

The United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week. Cases in the US decreased 12% to 725,750, while cases in the UK increased 45%.

The WHO African region had the largest increase in cases, and this region and the Western Pacific were the only ones to see an increase in new cases in the past seven days, according to WHO data. Europe had the highest total number of new cases and accounted for 63% of the new cases reported.

Weekly deaths increased by 15% in the African region, the only region that saw an increase in new deaths.

Ómicron has been confirmed in 106 countries

The Celtic variant of the coronavirus is dominant among global virus samples, but the omicron variant is on the rise and poses a risk, according to the WHO report.

In a section of the report on the spread of worrisome variants, the organization said that 96% of samples sequenced globally were delta, up from 99.2% the previous week, and 1.6% were omicron, compared to to 0.4% from the previous week.

According to WHO data, the omicron variant has been confirmed in 106 countries.

“Recent evidence indicates that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the delta variant and is spreading rapidly, even in countries with documented community transmission and high levels of population immunity,” the organization said.

Data on severity are limited, but hospitalizations are increasing in the UK and South Africa.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of cases, health systems may be overwhelmed. Preliminary data suggest that there is a reduction in omicron neutralization in those who have received a series of primary vaccination or in those who have had a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, which may suggest a level of humoral immune evasion ” the organization said.

Because of these factors, “the overall risk associated with the worrisome new variant omicron remains very high.”