The first player Jaime Lozano would take from Chivas to take him to MLS

Jaime Lozano could take one of the players he had in Tokyo 2020

December 22, 2021 04:30 hs

The mexican coach Jaime lozano has very advanced negotiations with Houston dynamo and among his requests appears the name of one of his players who had in the Mexican team that won the bronze medal.

It’s about the Mexican forward Alexis vega, player of Chivas that he would be close to ending the contract and the Flock should sell it before the player ends free and negotiates on his side.

According to Univisión Deportes, the strategist Jaime lozano In his first year he would seek to stand out and seek a title for the North American club, therefore, he wants to have players of his complete confidence, being the Chivas player, Alexis vega, his best letter.

How much would Alexis Vega’s pass cost the Houston Dynamo?

Chivas wants to get the most out of the Mexican forward. According to W Deportes, the price of Alexis vega oscillates the 10 million dollars, a value that both Houston dynamo Like any other team, it would have to pay to take the Mexican crack.

