The Government does not forget the Medical and Pharmaceutical Academies

Diana Morant, Minister of Science.

Dec 22, 2021. 09.20H READ IN 1 minute

The Council of Ministers has approved a Royal Decree that regulates the direct concession of grants the Institute of Spain and nine Royal Academies that are part of this institution, among which are la Royal National Academy of Medicine and the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy. As you may have learned Medical Writing, both institutions accumulate 18 percent of the total of 3.3 million euros allocated by the Ministry of Science and Innovation. This amounts to 604,000 euros, of which 326,000 euros will go to the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain and 278,000 euros to the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy. In this way, the Government seeks to recover the level of financing prior to the economic crisis, guaranteeing that they can adequately cover operating expenses and those necessary to strengthen the technical and management organization …

