The incredible goal that Di María missed after a great assist from Messi in PSG’s draw against Lorient

PSG achieved a 1-1 draw on the hour against Lorient, after a meeting on date 19 of the French tournament, which will surely leave sequels. Although Mauricio Pochettino’s team is the comfortable leader of France’s Ligue 1 with 46 points, 13 more than his Nice escort, the performance of the Parisian team was not good and ended up celebrating an equality in the last minute thanks to Mauro’s header Icardi.

The visit to the home of Lorient, a team that is in the penultimate position and in the relegation zone, will bring headaches to the Argentine coach, who chose to put the three Argentines from the beginning: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi. Instead, Leandro Paredes and the stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were absent. The three were protagonists of the most dangerous actions that occurred in the last quarter of an hour of the game.

El Fideo stopped on the left, La Pulga was the hitch and Mauro was the area reference on offense. However, they were not fixed positions since during the match they were rotating and Messi was seen from the right. As in the unusual goal play that Di María missed in the complement.

Lionel Messi also had several chances and in one of them the stick denied him the goal (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The counterattack began with a deep shot from Sergio Ramos, who had entered from the bench, but was later sent off with a double warning. Lionel Messi in a right winger position lowered the ball with his left foot, kicked it off with his knee and sped into the box, leaving defender Moritz Jenz behind.

Once inside the area, Messi enabled Di María who arrived at full speed through the center. Although he was alone and with the front arc almost in the small area, Fideo hit the ball far below and sent it over the crossbar. His gestures said it all. It was a very clear play that wasted by the team ten minutes into the game and with the match 1-0 down by Thomas Monconduit’s goal.

Thomas Monconduit, at 40m in the first half, opened the account for Lorient and Icardi tied it at 46m in the second. The Parisian team finished with ten players due to the expulsion of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos at 40m from the complement.

Messi was the best of his team, with a left foot off the post, a heads up that he narrowly lost before goalkeeper Paul Nardi left and the great assist that Di María wasted with a shot over the crossbar, among other interventions.

But PSG’s performance in general was poor, which adds new questions to the work of Argentine technical director Mauricio Pochettino and, furthermore, strengthens the rumors of problems and divisions in the dressing room aired during the week by different sports media in France, led by L’Equipe.

Beyond everything, PSG remains comfortable at the top with 46 points. They are followed, at a distance of 13, by Nice (with Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benítez as the starter, he beat Lens 2-1), and Jorge Sampaoli’s Marseille, who without Leonardo Balerdi drew 1-1 with Reims.

KEEP READING:

Robert Lewandoswki explained what is the big difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The video of the tense moment of L-Gante in the presentation of the fight between Chino Maidana and Yao Cabrera: “Are you afraid that your mouth will break?”

Marcelo Gallardo, more thoughtful than ever: “I have been very wrong, defeat shows the worst of you and victory confuses you”

Six crazy things Venus and Serena Williams’ father did to turn their daughters into stars