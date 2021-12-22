The incredible reaction of Katty Martínez for her signing with América Femenil

América and Tigres have been talking in recent days with their negotiations. The output of Sebastian Cordova The feline institution represented one of the most notorious movements in the Mexican soccer winter market, but in addition, the operation would have included Katty Martinez, footballer of the Monterrey women’s team who would reach the Eagles.

As soon as that information was released, the reactions were numerous because it is one of the most representative soccer players of the Amazon in recent years and a fundamental piece of their championships in the Liga MX Women, so Azulcremas fans were enthusiastic about the news, while the cats received a shake.

Due to this issue, fans of both clubs participated in a space of Twitter to discuss about it and by surprise, the own Katty Martinez He logged into the conversation to hear what people had to say. As soon as the participants realized that the lead was in the conversation, they did not hesitate to ask for her impression.

“We are very sad. Obviously we want to wish you the best, but we would also like to know if you can talk to us and we would like at least to listen to you a little, to calm us a little or tell us what is happening if it is within your means “One of the moderators told Martínez, who ended up leaving the room.

For now, the reality is that the contract Katty Martinez with Tigers It is about to end and there has been no progress whatsoever for its renewal, so everything indicates that it could be the bomb transfer in the Liga MX Women within this winter market, which would give the team of Craig Harrington his second player out of the regias, since Karen moon is today one of its headlines.