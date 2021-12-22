The last days of Vicente Fernández were a nightmare

EFE Latam Videos

Mexico celebrates Christmas without further restrictions as omicron hits the world

Mexico City, Dec 21 (EFE) .- The Mexican government boasted this Tuesday of “a sustained reduction” of the covid-19 pandemic with only 23 cases of the omicron variant detected, so it will celebrate Christmas without major restrictions while others regions of the world face severe closures. Although in the neighboring United States more than 70% of covid-19 cases are already omicron, the Government of Mexico has only confirmed 23 people infected with this variant since December 3, reported Hugo López-Gatell, the official in charge of the pandemic in the country. “They have mild symptoms, none have been hospitalized for health reasons. The only one was the initial case that we announced a couple of weeks ago that was hospitalized voluntarily to prevent contagion, it did not infect any,” the epidemiologist said at the conference of daily press of the National Palace. THE HOLIDAYS FOLLOW Mexico arrives this Christmas with more than 3.93 million cases of covid-19 and almost 300,000 recognized deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world, since the start of the pandemic. The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has suggested “canceling or delaying” Christmas holidays due to the advance of omicron and the prevalence of delta, so that European countries and regions of Brazil and the United States have implemented restrictions. “A canceled event is better than a canceled life. It is better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and mourn later, ”said the WHO director on Monday. But López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, ruled out that his statements apply to Mexico, where the government of the capital has received criticism for installing a Christmas festival in the Zócalo that brings together tens of thousands of people every day. “It is common for the press conferences made by the director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the media in Mexico and other parts of the world to take extracts sometimes out of context,” he criticized. The undersecretary assured that Mexico maintains its downward trend since the third wave of infections by the delta variant, which reached its peak between July and August. He argued that general beds in hospitals have a general occupation of only 14% and intensive ones of 11%, while there are only about 15,000 active cases, that is, people with symptoms in the last two weeks. “What we see so far is a downward trend that has been sustained for several months now, but of course we are always monitoring the possible change in this trend,” said López-Gatell. CLAROSCUROS DE VACCUNUACIÓN The Government of Mexico also boasted of being the seventh country in the world with the most vaccines applied in absolute numbers, by reporting 146.8 million anticovid vaccines applied to 81.9 million people, of which 72.2 million they have the complete schematic. “This week we celebrate the year that the first shipment of vaccines arrived. More than 195 million vaccines have arrived, more than 81 million people vaccinated and more than 54 million doses packed in Mexico,” declared Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The Government of Mexico, after initial resistance, has begun to apply doses of boosters for older adults this month. But while rich countries apply reinforcements from Pfizer and Moderna, RNA vaccines that have proven their effectiveness against omicron, Mexico does it with AstraZeneca. In addition, the foreign minister indicated that the country has already terminated its contracts with AstraZeneca, Sinovac and CanSino, and that of Pfizer is about to end, without further announcing. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has asked for volunteers for the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) to test the Patria vaccine, which is developed in the country, and has relied on donations from the United States. “The Moderna pharmaceutical company is offering us to donate more than 1 million doses and there is an environment, a solidarity plan, which is being reflected especially in recent times, in which it has been pointed out that vaccination is lacking for poor countries,” he said. He also promised that Mexico “continues to support” Latin America, with donations to Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. (c) EFE Agency