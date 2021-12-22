the latest audiovisual technologies that are revolutionizing all sectors

The audiovisual industry is advancing at cruising speed. The emergence of new technological trends such as artificial intelligence or the automation and virtualization of processes have revolutionized the audiovisual world, and consequently, the world of entertainment, advertising, education and the tourism sector, among many other areas. In other words, audiovisual technology has reconfigured our lives, both personal and professional.

The audiovisual industry is not limited to film, television or media platforms. streaming. It goes much further. From interactive screens in museums or supermarkets to home automation, through show video mapping and tools to share content in work and educational centers. All these technologies and much more is what we can find at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world’s most important audiovisual systems integration fair that will be held at Fira Barcelona from February 1 to 4, 2022.

The world’s most important audiovisual systems integration fair will be held at Fira Barcelona from February 1 to 4, 2022. Llibert Teixidó / Own

This great event, organized by AVIXA and CEDIA -the world associations of companies that design, manufacture and integrate technology for the domestic and commercial spheres-, will have the participation of more than 700 companies, among which are some of the technology companies world’s leading companies such as LG, Google, HP, Intel, Microsoft and Zoom. All exhibitors will be grouped into six technology areas spread over five large pavilions at the Fira de Barcelona. This distribution will allow attendees to find the solutions and technological innovations they need for their projects with greater efficiency. We invite you to discover the six areas that you will find at the ISE 2022 fair.

Audio, the power of a show

The ear not only helps us to perceive sounds, their volume, their tone or timbre, it also allows us to hear a voice, noises, music and most important of all, it helps us interact with other people. Through the ear we can also get emotional, feel or empathize. Thus, good audio quality is essential to have a full audiovisual experience. Audio is not always essential, but it is the prominent force of any act, a video, a show, a meeting or virtual class, a movie, a play, a concert …

That is why ISE 2022 has decided to dedicate one of the six areas of the fair to the audio chain, in order to stand out from microphones and amplifiers to speaker systems and networks. The Audio Zone is aimed at professionals who want to know the latest innovations in this field: processing and transport of audio signals, immersive spatial audio or speaker design, among others.

Digital signage and outdoor advertising

What is the future of outdoor advertising? What tools does the retail sector have to digitize its services and points of sale? The answer to these questions is the exhibitors in the area Digital Signage & DOOH Zone, where the latest generation in advertising design and information delivery will be displayed. One clue: the future lies in screens, projectors, touch panels or totems.

This area is mainly aimed at retail, transport, health care, education, leisure and hospitality, areas in which digital signage plays a very important role in driving a business in any of these sectors. In this sense, according to Toni Viñals, CEO of nsign.tv, a leading communication platform for digital signage channels, currently audiovisual systems are being used for a wide variety of functions that allow consumers to experiment with products and obtain personalized information, as well as access to promotions and products with special prices with a powerful visual impact.

Digital signage panels in a shop ISE

In the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, many companies have decided to adapt their services and physical and digital points of sale to offer customers better, safer and more interactive shopping experiences to make their experience as attractive as possible. “Ten years from now, each store and business will have screens to inform, communicate or interact with their customers, employees and visitors,” says the CEO of nsign.tv. At the same time, Viñals has ensured that the coexistence of digital systems in the store “will continue to be a trend with the aim that the experience offline and online of consumers are coordinated as one “.

Lighting and stage or how to offer an immersive experience

The covid-19 pandemic has taken live events from us for a long time. This break has made us value the live experience much more. Before the pandemic, two of the most innovative audiovisual fields, and in which more had been invested, were lighting and staging. The cancellation of most shows during the first two waves of COVID-19 slowed progress in these two sectors. However, the gradual recovery of live shows has allowed the lighting box and the stage to be reopened, two elements, together with the audio, essential to enjoy a film staging.

This technological zone, which opens for the first time at ISE 2022, is aimed mainly at event producers, who must implement an increasingly comprehensive and sophisticated set of solutions to meet the expectations of attendees, whose demand and the desire to experience new sensations are also increasing.

Exhibitors in the lighting and stage area will show various lighting control techniques -both for temporary events and large stadium concerts- mounting equipment, motion tracking, video-mapping and holography to achieve a completely immersive experience, among others.

Home automation in our hands: residential and smart buildings

Smart home automation, also known as home automation, is the future of our homes. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global smart building market is projected to be worth more than € 235 billion by 2028. What is the reason for this exponential growth forecast? Well, to the combination of smart sensor technology and the experience of building integrators, owners and managers to create smart systems that allow their buildings to be increasingly intuitive, adaptable and efficient.

Home automation is increasingly present in our day to day and ISE knows it. For this reason, it has dedicated one of its six technology zones. Matt Nimmons, CEO of CEDIA EMEA says consumer demand for connected systems and services in the home is growing and has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic.

In the area of ​​residential and intelligent buildings of ISE 2022 we can find the main trends related to home automation Real estate

In the same vein, Stuart Tickle, CEO of the custom integration distribution company AWE, says that now that people spend more time at home, what was previously considered a luxury has become something more normal. For example, smart security cameras to monitor children playing in the garden or control lighting and heating to be more efficient and save energy.

In the area of ​​residential and intelligent buildings of ISE 2022 we will be able to find the main trends related to technology for well-being, such as well-tech, and those related to teleworking, which help combat meeting wear and tear and maintain employee productivity.

Technology for educational and business training

A few years ago, the chalk on the blackboard was changed by a touch pen and textbooks and activities, by laptops and virtual platforms. The covid-19 pandemic has only accelerated this process, in which educational centers and universities have adapted their entire structure so that classes can be taught from home and have integrated the use of tools to share content from different platforms. In the same way, many companies are in the process of turning towards teleworking.

It is important to note that, in the era of digitization, education is adapting to new technological trends. In this sense, educational and business training have been unified in the same area of ​​ISE 2022 to offer companies, educational centers and universities the latest technologies to improve the training experience, both for adults and children and adolescents. In this space, the attendee will be able to find solutions to equip companies, meeting rooms and offices, as well as educational institutions, private tutors and specialists in professional development.