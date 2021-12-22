The main sports personalities who passed away this year

From Gerd Müller, German soccer legend, to Jacques Rogge, president of the International Olympic Committee for 12 years: this is the list of the main personalities of world sport who disappeared in 2021.

JANUARY:

– 5: Bob BRETT, 67, Australian coach of Boris Becker during the best days of the German tennis player.

– 7: Tommy LASORDA, 93, former pitcher and historic manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 20 years. He led the United States baseball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he won the gold medal.

– 15: Vicente CANTATORE, 85 years old, former Argentine footballer and Chilean nationalized coach, considered a legend on the bench of Real Valladolid of Spain.

– 22: Hank AARON, 86, a baseball legend who held the record for the most home runs (755) in Major League history for 33 years.

– 24: Four players and the president of the Palmas soccer club, a Brazilian fourth division team, are killed in a plane crash, as does the pilot of the plane.

– 27: Jozaf VENGLOS, 84, former Slovakian coach of Celtic Glasgow, Aston Villa and Fenerbahce, among others.

FEBRUARY:

– 2: Ryszard SZURKOWSKI, 75, Polish cycling legend, 1973 amateur world champion, double time trial silver medalist at the 1972 and 1976 Olympics.

– 5: John PULLIN, 79, former England rugby captain.

– 15: Leopoldo Jacinto LUQUE, 71, former Argentine footballer, author of key goals in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina won by Albiceleste.

– 27: Hannu MIKKOLA, 78, former world rally champion nicknamed the Flying Finn.

MARCH:

– 2: Ian ST JOHN, 82, former Liverpool striker, scorer of 118 goals in 425 games for Mersey’s club between 1961 and 1971.

– 13: Marvin HAGLER, 66, American middleweight legend, undisputed world champion in the category between 1980 and 1987.

MAY:

– 2: Bobby UNSER, 87, the oldest of a famous family of car drivers, a three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. His brother Al passed away on December 9.

– 19: Lee EVANS, 74, US Olympic 400-meter champion in Mexico 1968, wore a Black Panthers beret on the podium in protest against racial discrimination in the United States.

– 23: Max MOSLEY, 81, British President of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) from 1993 to 2009.

– 29: Mark EATON, 64, former Utah Jazz center, named NBA’s best defender in 1985 and 1989, and once elected to the All Star Game.

JUNE:

– 26: Abdalelah HAROUN, 24, a Qatari bronze medalist in the 400-meter discipline at the World Athletics Championships in 2017, dies in a traffic accident.

JULY:

– 7: Carlos REUTEMANN, 79, former Formula 1 driver and Argentine motoring legend, died in Rosario as a result of a digestive disease. In the wake of the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, Reutemann drove for the best teams in the world between 1972 and 1982 (Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams), with 12 wins and 45 podiums in the premier class of world motorsport.

AUGUST:

– 15: Gerd MÜLLER, 75, legendary striker for Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 1970s, nicknamed ‘Der Bomber’ (the ‘Torpedo’).

– 29: Jacques ROGGE, 79 years old, Belgian president of the International Olympic Committee from 2001 to 2013.

– 31: Francesco MORINI, 77 years old, former central defender and manager of Juventus de Turin.

SEPTEMBER:

– 16: Dusan IVKOVIC, 77, legendary European basketball coach and world champion with Yugoslavia in 1990, as well as three-time European champion (1989, 1991 and 1995). He was also twice Olympic runner-up (Seoul-1988 and Atlanta-1996) and led one of the best generations in Balkan basketball, with the Croats Drazen Petrovic, Dino Radja and Toni Kukoc and the Serbs Vlade Divac, Aleksandar Djordjevic and Predrag Danilovic. He also won two Euroleague with the Greek Olympiacos.

– 18: Chris Anker SORENSEN, 37, former Danish cyclist and Alberto Contador’s gregarious turned commentator for Scandinavian television, was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Belgium.

– 19: Jimmy GREAVES, 81, striker for Tottenham and the England team that won the World Cup in 1966.

– 25: Dean Berta VIÑALES, 15 years old, Spanish motorcycle rider, cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales, dies in an accident during a race at the Jerez circuit.

OCTOBER:

– 3: Bernard TAPIE, 78, former French businessman, president of Olympique de Marseille when he won the only Champions League of a French club in 1993.

– 13: Agnes TIROP, 25, Kenyan athlete, twice world medalist in 10,000 meters, stabbed at her home in Iten. Her husband was charged with her death in mid-November.

– 18: Sean WAINUI, 25, a rising star of New Zealand rugby, who had broken numerous recorded trial records in a Super Rugby match, was killed in a car accident.

– 23: Álex QUIÑÓNEZ, 32 years old, Ecuadorian athlete, one of the best sprinters in the world, bronze in the Doha World Championship in the 200m sprint (2019), died of bullets in a suburb of Guayaquil.

– 26: Walter SMITH, 73, former Scotland coach and former Glasgow Rangers manager.

– 29: Mehdi CERBAH, 68, international exporter from Algeria who was part of the team that beat West Germany in the 1982 World Cup.

NOVEMBER:

– 12: Ron FLOWERS, 87, member of the 1966 World Cup England football team.

– 28: Frank WILLIAMS, 79, founder of the Formula 1 team that bears his name.

– 28: Lee ELDER, 87, former golf player and first African American to compete in the Augusta Masters in 1975.

– 30: Ray KENNEDY, 70, former English footballer for Liverpool and Arsenal, three-time winner of the Champions League with the ‘Reds’ in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

DECEMBER

– 3: Lamine DIACK, 88, Senegalese president of the International Athletics Federation from 1999 to 2015, whose late reign was marked by scandals.

– 3: Horst ECKEL, 89, the last survivor of the German heroes of the ‘miracle of Bern’, West Germany’s first World Cup victory in 1954.

– 9: Al UNSER, 82, American car driver, four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

– 11: Manolo SANTANA, 83 years old, pioneer of tennis and sport in Spain, throughout his career between 1958 and 1979 he conquered Roland Garros twice, in 1961 and 1964, the United States Open in 1965, in addition to Wimbledon in 1966.