The Mini-Pacman dethroned Victorio Saludar in a war of bumps and falls

As night fell on Mars, “things” started badly for Dominican contender Erick “El Mini-Pacman” Rosa after a stormy first round in which Philippine champion Victorio Saludar punished him like a father does a son.

And he beat him again in the second round of the fight agreed to at 12 for the crown of minimum weight (105 pounds) in the power of the visitor who began by demonstrating his power and cooking the face of the Dominican challenger with crossfire of left hooks and rights flying to the head.

What seemed like an inevitable victory for the champion of the Philippine archipelago, changed dramatically! amid the uproar of a select public that packed a room at the Catalonia hotel, where Saludar fell to the canvas after a combination “as miraculous” by Rosa.

The blow of the little “Mini-Pacman” put the iodine flavor of the Caribbean Sea in the mouth of the Filipino, who did not believe what was happening, but after tasting ‘like something unpleasant’ several times, he consented to his fall by shaking his head in positive sign.

The way was opened

The hotel facility located on the Malecón in Santo Domingo also took on a new vibe when the fans cheered up and cheered at the challenger: “Erick, Erick, Erick is now!” including the Minister of Sports, Francisco Camacho, who announced prior to the ringing of the bell for the start of the fight, the salutation of the President of the Republic Luis Abinader for both rivals and a gift of 200 thousand pesos for Rosa, and if she wins! 500 thousand pesos more as a prize!

Rosa, a former interim WBA world champion, is the first boxer to win a regular crown after the body removed and abolished all temporary reigns.

“I feel happy, but I already want to go back to the gym to learn more, to correct my mistakes, I know that I clearly won against this monster of a boxer, he is a great fighter … In my case I want to take better care of myself, I need to be a champion who receives less blows ; I risked too much because his reach and his boxing were superior to mine, but my heart does not fit in the Philippines ”, Rosa told LISTIN DIARIO excitedly, entering the early morning of Wednesday and with her face scorched with the traces of the lawsuit, but with the championship of the world at the waist.

Second fall

The fight turned into a war in which Saludar was the chase, but on many occasions he was surprised with combinations to the body and hooks to the face by Rosa, who was ‘disrespecting’ him after his fabulous third jump, which he repeated in episode number nine, bringing the still king of the world of minimum weight to the tapestry for the second time.

“I asked my people and the Dominican people not to worry, that I would solve this,” the 21-year-old fighter from Villa Duarte recalled his prognosis. “This is not a question of size, or scope … It is a matter of the heart, it is that only dead I came down from that ring without removing that girdle because I promised it to the Dominican people.”

The next round, number 10, Saludar regained ground and threw the “Mini-Pacman” to the canvas, cutting off the general hubbub at the Catalonia and creating great suspense.

The No. 1 contender in the WBA 105-pound ranking, got up on the count of 6 and immediately went to fight hand-to-hand with the champion, who managed to land forceful blows, prior to the ringing of the bell.

Saludar brought the score even closer after dominating the eleventh round, but the Dominican closed the fight with a final attack in which he risked everything and showed his worth as a new champion by shaking the Filipino in the final seconds with body shots that sent him backward.

Judges Luis Pabón, from Puerto Rico; and Oscar Pérez Carbonell, Dominican, saw the fight 113-112 and 116-109 in favor of the new world champion; while the Venezuelan Reyna Urbaez saw Saludar win 113-112.

“I am already the world champion, Saludar becomes a challenger… if I have to fight with him in the future it will be easier, but that is what my manager Belgium world belt on the waist takes care of. Peña, ”said the new Dominican king.

At the beginning of the evening, the popular Dominican merengue player Alex Bueno interpreted the national anthem of the Dominican Republic; and a posthumous tribute was paid to Haitian promoter Jacquies Deschamps Filis, in the presence of his widow and other family and friends.