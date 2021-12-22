The Nation / Transparency, promotion of research and healthcare strengthening stand out in Medicine UNA

Dr. Osmar Cuenca Torres, dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA), completed his first 100 days in office, for which he presented a report of his work at the head of the institution, in which Their commitment to transparency, research and medical assistance was made visible through the Hospital de Clínicas de San Lorenzo.

The management report was presented in the presence of Dr. Zully Vera, rector of UNA, and Dr. Miguel Torres Ñumbay, vice-rector, as well as members of the board of directors, administrative and assistance managers, as well as officials of the institution.

In his speech, Cuenca mentioned that human personnel are the most valuable tool and all efforts will be aimed at improving teaching through its hospital-school, Hospital de Clínicas, where the best service with quality and warmth is offered.

Read more: Survey reveals that the biggest obstacle to getting a job is living far from Asunción

“The academic area was strengthened with the signing of an inter-institutional agreement between the FCM / UNA and the Jerovia Medical Center in association with the Mount Sinaí Hospital of the United States of America, and with the dean of the Bernardo de O’Higgins University of Santiago de Chile, Dr. Jorge Rodríguez Díaz, in order to discuss and update the student and teacher exchange agreements that both houses of studies have ”, said Dr. Cuenca.

During this period, fundamental tasks related to processes were developed for the academic quality standards of the FCM-UNA, where students have progressively returned to their practical and face-to-face classes.

Likewise, Cuenca announced that the 2022 admission system to all the careers offered by the institution has been done through a pre-registration form in digital format, the new program in Anesthesiology, approved by the Higher University Council, has been presented. deployed several academic days, in order to provide spaces for knowledge of the work dynamics of the academic-administrative units that manage undergraduate and graduate actions.

Also read: Deficit of rainfall would continue until the first quarter of 2022

In addition, the institution has promoted prevention campaigns on breast cancer, both at the headquarters and subsidiary of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, under the slogan “Preventing is better than loving yourself.” As well as the prostate cancer prevention campaign in both venues.

On the other hand, through the University Extension Directorate, surgical and assistance sessions were held in the interior of the country, as well as talks on the care and prevention of various diseases such as COVID-19 and exhibitions on myths regarding vaccines . 30 projects have been completed with the participation of 258 students and 198 teachers, with 7,965 external beneficiaries.

You can read: They will not release buses this year, they announce from the Asunción Bus Terminal

Teaching-learning pedagogical materials were launched through Editorial EFACIM. Also, the ceremony was held to deliver the white coat to students in the last year of the Medicine and Surgery career at FCM-UNA, in both venues.

23 new professionals have graduated from the Santa Rosa del Aguaray branch of the 2019 class. 91 new professionals graduated from the careers of Kinesiology and Physiotherapy, Higher Technique in Podiatry and Instrumentation and Surgical Area.

During the report, the important work that is being carried out, related to the Phase 3 study of the anti-COVID vaccine, developed by the Taiwanese laboratory Medigen, was mentioned. While the investigations awarded within the framework of the research work funded by the Rectorate of the UNA, and have been presented in the month of November.

In the Hospital de Clínicas, the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA, the modality of face-to-face consultation and teleconsultations has been reactivated, both by telephone scheduling with excellent response where, until November 15, 1,052 face-to-face consultations and 254 teleconsultations have been attended. “We have the firm conviction that both methods combine and enhance in a good way,” Cuenca highlighted. Likewise, an innovative technique called “cerebral aneurysm embolization with coils by radial approach” was carried out, applied for the first time in the teaching hospital.

You can also read: They launch a campaign against the use of pyrotechnics for causing harm to pets

The donation of a state-of-the-art equipment was received from the NGO Smile Train. New anesthetic equipment has also been purchased for the area of ​​the Central Surgical Pavilion. The Post-anesthesia Care Unit was set up within the PQC, with a total of 10 beds. On the first floor of the intern’s block, adjustments were made to soon enable nine operating rooms with first-generation equipment.

Different areas of various dependencies of the institution have been remodeled. The Enteral Nutrition area has been inaugurated for the preparation of formulas, dependent on the Department of Nutrition and Diet Therapy. The Hospital de Clínicas has been awarded the “Peter Benenson 2021” award for the defense of human rights for the work of white-collar personnel in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multidisciplinary team of organ and tissue transplants has reactivated transplants, complex surgeries in both adults and pediatric patients, where liver, kidney, corneal, cochlear implants, bone marrow transplants are highlighted and now aiming at performing transplantation cardiac.

The Hospital de Clínicas acts in this pandemic as a reference center in the care of patients with the COVID-19 virus and respiratory symptoms, despite not being classified as a COVID hospital. The authorized contingency area has 10 beds enabled for hospitalization with the possibility of expanding if there were increases in respiratory cases with suspected or confirmed coronavirus; in addition to having the consulting room sector. 99% immunization against COVID-19 of the FCM-UNA staff was achieved and externally, more than 1,500 people have been vaccinated.

See also: Doctor warns that 80% of hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated