The OnePlus 10 Pro confirms its launch for January 2022

The CEO of OnePlus himself, Pete Lau, has confirmed, through the Chinese social network Weibo, that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in January 2022.

With only a little over a week left until the end of the year, smartphone makers are focusing their efforts on prepare the arrival of its franchise terminals for 2022.

One of the brands that is working most intensely on its new flagship is OnePlus and, thus, after knowing both the design and the characteristics of the new OnePlus 10 Pro, now the Chinese firm itself has just confirmed that its launch will take place in January 2022.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive earlier than expected

As the GSMArena guys tell us, the CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has just recently confirmed through the Chinese social network Weibo that The OnePlus 10 Pro will be presented in society in January 2022.

As we anticipated a few weeks ago, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a screen of 6.7 inches with QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR5 and two variants of internal storage of 128 and 256 GB of type UFS 3.1.

In the photographic section, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera module composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor of 50 megapixels and a telephoto sensor of 8 megapixels and a camera for selfies of 32 megapixels.

At the autonomy level, Xiaomi’s new high-end smartphone will have a battery of 5,000 mAh with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Now that we know that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be presented next month, we can only wait for know when it will reach the rest of the markets, including the European, something that, according to the latest leaks, will take place in April 2022.

