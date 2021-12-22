The particular confessions of Ben Affleck’s ex that shake the networks

It was in June 2019 when Ben Affleck, the renowned and award-winning actor, had a relationship with Katy Cherry, a novice music composer from the Hollywood medium. The couple lived a few months of romance and love; when in October of the same year, after a relapse of the American in his addiction to alcohol, they separated and Ben left to film a movie. Recently in an interview, Katy told details of her relationship with the protagonist of Batman, and confessed to having had a conversation about the body of Jennifer Lopez. In addition, he commented on details of the relationship of Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer garner.

In a recent note published with In Touch magazine, Katy Cherry confessed the details of how she met Ben affleck and how were those months of romance and love. “We met on the Raya app. We talked on FaceTime for four months before we met. It wasn’t every day, but it was from time to time ”, he commented. The two met for the first time in a bar in Santa Monica, California and there began their relationship. Katy remembers that first date “He’s so sweet, charming and super fun.” After a few weeks the actor confessed that he loved her and asked Cherry to move to live with him, although she did not feel the same, she did not hesitate to leave her things in her old house and move to the mansion that the actor has in Pacific Palisades. “He didn’t talk about marriage, but he said ‘I love you’ very, very quickly.” “He also proposed that I go live with him,” Katy said in the interview.

It was then, when after a few months and already in confidence the young artist asked him openly why Jennifer López particularly stands out in her physique and why she is an icon of the Latin style. “When he and I were together, I asked him: ‘How is the ass of JLo? ‘ I had to ask him. She is an icon. It’s unbelievable ”and he replied, ‘phenomenal’, said Cherry. On the relationship that Affleck and López have decided to face again, the blonde expressed herself openly and said “They are in the same moments of their lives. He and JLo they have children. TO Ben he likes to be with the family. He’s looking for something deep, and he obviously feels very connected to it. “

The relationship continued, everything was fine until Halloween night arrived. It was in October 2019 when the actor and Cherry attended a party in West Hollywood, Los Angeles California. Just that week Ben was celebrating a year of sobriety and proudly recounted his achievement publicly on his Instagram account. But hours later, the TMZ site published a video where the actor can be seen completely drunk and with serious difficulties to stay on his feet. After the party, the actor went with Katy to the casino, where he played poker. The excess of alcohol and vices continued during the night. The next day, the morning after that painful relapse, Cherry remarked that Ben He was only worried about his children, since the news was on all the portals and the video quickly went viral. “The first thing he told me is that I had to know if they were okay. I was not worried about him, I felt sorry ”. After the outburst, the actor showed his face and on Sunday morning while driving to his children’s house, he told the paparazzi “It was a mistake but I am not going to let it derail me.”

After that night everything changed for the recent couple, in principle Ben stayed several nights at his ex-wife’s house Jennifer garnerAlong with his three children, the actor wanted to repair with his presence the damage that that video where he is seen drunk could do to his little ones. Cherry commented on the matter “I know that Jennifer (Garner) was very angry. He told me “, and added” I realized that she called him a lot but I understand that it was to have a good relationship. I remember that she told me that she was happy that she is the mother of her children ”. There was not much else after those episodes, being next to a person with addictions is not easy and that relationship came to an end a couple of days later when Katy left the actor’s mansion and they did not see each other again.