The “rebound” of Alexis Medina’s contracts that concluded adulterated in the Treasury, according to the MP

The former Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero and the former Budget Director, Luis Reyes, they were key pieces in the alleged network of corruption that benefited with irregular payments to a company of Alexis Medina, accused of leading a network of corruption in the government of his brother Danilo Medina.

The file presented by the Public Ministry to the court states that together Guerrero and Reyes, the Comptroller General of the Republic, Daniel Omar Caamaño, and the director of the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers (OISOE), Francisco Pagán, joined forces to make payments fraudulentsa the company Domedical Supply, SRL, owned by Alexis.

«The director of the OISOE, the accused Francisco Pagán, requested the payments at the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic. About a month after the request, the controller returned all the files, but not that return arrived at the OISOE, but it was sent to the Ministry of Finance, “he highlights.

It adds that those contracts had been returned “because they had to adulterate dates, work it with a different modality to be able to pay it, and it is in that context that adulterated contracts Y measurements pTo pay for the Treasury ».

Folder companies. It points out that the alleged criminal organization created a corporate network with a number of companies, including Domedical Supply SRL, which would have been proven to be portfolio companies dedicated to the most various activities, but without any of them having operational capacity.

They did not “comply with the basic principles of market information, advertising, sales, transport, warehousing and financing, despite which they got to be placed above companies that did have the competition “, says the file.

It also states that these companies did not have the means human resources for the development of the commercial activities that they claimed to carry out. «They changed their corporate purpose frequently, in order to adjust to the requirements of the projects that would hire public institutions, that they beforehand they knew through the officials of these ».