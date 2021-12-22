The Secretary of Health recommends modifying the farewell activity of the year in San Juan

The secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado, recommended tonight, Tuesday, to modify the farewell activity of the year called “Puerto Rico for the world” sponsored by the government in The T-Mobile District from the Convention District in San Juan.

Although the official indicated that the final decision will fall on the governor Pedro Pierluisi, insisted that it is vital to avoid crowds of people at a time when there is an increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

Mellado made the expressions in an interview with the political analyst Jay fonseca in his program Cuarto Poder, from Wapa TV. Currently, the positivity rate for the coronavirus stands at 16.27%, according to preliminary statistics from the country’s health agency.

Did you recommend that the governor cancel the activity or not? Asked Fonseca.

“At this time, if you can do an activity either virtual or with fewer people, of course it is the recommendation of the Department of Health”he replied.

In other words, would you recommend that the governor not do this activity ?, insisted the presenter of the television program.

“I would recommend to the governor and to anyone else —because there are also countless activities— that if it is not strictly necessary … or if an activity can be done with fewer people or if it can be done virtually, it is done.”, he argued with ramblings.

After the interview, the secretary went to his social networks to clarify his expressions.

“It is incorrect to say that we recommend not doing the activity. We have been in conversation with the organizers so that the necessary measures are followed and to be able to project Puerto Rico to the world safely. We will be pending to the evolution to take the necessary measures “, published on his official Twitter account.

The activity, which will cost $ 4.4 million, expects to gather around 10,000 people and will have a broadcast of the special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from the ABC network, from the T-Mobile District entertainment center. The expense will produce a 14-minute exposure for Puerto Rico.

The event will have two outdoor platforms, where artists such as Limi-T-21, Victoria Sanabria, El Gran Combo, Pirulo y La Tribu and DJ King Arthur will pass. Meanwhile, Daddy Yankee, La Tribu de Abrante, Plenéalo, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Melina León will perform on the stage inside the T-Mobile District.

On Tuesday morning, the country’s president once again defended the celebration of the activity, highlighting that it is a “controlled space.”

“In the New Year’s Eve activity we are playing it safe. Basically everyone who goes there has to be vaccinated and with a negative test, it is outdoors, it is a controlled space “, he justified.

When Pierluisi made his expressions, the archipelago accumulated a virus positivity rate of 13%, the highest percentage in a year. In hours of the night, it had already increased to 16.27%.

On the other hand, Puerto Rico reached a new record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday with the dramatic figure of 5,600 positives between molecular and antigen tests, the biostatistician reported today Rafael Irizarry.

This is the fifth time that a record number has been set in seven days.

Health experts have urged the population to be vaccinated and to apply the booster dose to stop the spread of the virus, in addition to canceling mass events, such as the farewell to the year.

“It is the perfect recipe to get COVID”, highlighted the doctor Fernando Cabanillas.

Several organizers and producers have accepted the recommendations of the scientists and have canceled or modified their activities. For example, the mayor of San Juan, the new progressive Miguel Romero, suspended the artistic presentations of the San Sebastián Street Festival to be held in January 2022.