The smash hit of the latest Spider-Man movie has just uncovered a disturbing reality for the cinema

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has swept the box office, which is no surprise to anyone. Marvel’s new spider-man adventure, featuring Tom holland At the helm, it promised to bring together the best of the character’s legacy and deliver a good handful of strong emotions to viewers, which, despite the pandemic and the increase in cases due to the Omicron variant, has brought viewers to flock. en masse to cinemas to discover their surprises first-hand.

And it has not only obtained the best premiere of the pandemic, but one of the biggest historical debuts of a film. Although his data have behind them an unfortunate reality for the cinema.

MJ (Zendaya) prepares to freefall with Spider-man in Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

After its premiere last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home has raised an estimated $ 253 million in the United States alone, which makes it the third best premiere in history in the United States. They only get over it Avengers: Endgame with 357.1 million and Avengers: Infinity War with 257.6. In the rest of the international territories, the figures are just as spectacular, since it has obtained another 334 million dollars that add up to a global total of 587.2 million. That is to say, about 521 million euros.

With such data, In just one weekend it has been positioned as the highest grossing film of 2021 in the United States, thus surpassing titles such as Shang-chi ($ 224.5 million), Venom: There will be carnage ($ 212.4 million) or Black widow ($ 183.6 million). In the global ranking it is positioned as the sixth most successful film of the year, being only surpassed by three Chinese productions and blockbusters such as No time to die ($ 773.7 million) or Fast & furious 9 ($ 726.2 million). However, seeing the figures of the wall-crawler in a single weekend, it is very likely that the year will end beating them all.

Therefore, with Christmas ahead and with the furor generated, it is expected that it will become the first film to surpass the barrier of 1,000 million dollars in the era of COVID-19. And it is a fact that must be celebrated, since after almost two years of absence from premieres, with many films betting everything on streaming or simultaneous premieres or with tapes conforming to very poor collections, the public has finally left fear behind and launched into theaters en masse. However, there is an important fact that deserves separate reflection: that the general public has only been willing to do so with an event of the magnitude of Spider-Man: No Way Home and not with the rest of the powerful titles that we have had throughout 2021. Because there have been many.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune (Photo: Chia Bella James / Warner Bros)

This fact heralds a sad reality for cinema on the big screen. And it is that, after analyzing the magnificent millionaire magnet of Spider-Man, Everything indicates that from now on only the great cinematographic phenomena already consolidated among the public as such might be able to move viewers away from the comfort of streaming. This is a reality that was already being established before the pandemic, since we could not stop seeing how the majority of the big blockbusters and franchises disputed the entire box office while the medium-budget productions were displaced to the platforms. But COVID-19 has accelerated this process.

In the end, with the enormous audiovisual offer that exists right now and with the reduction of the period of exclusivity of films in cinemas, the viewer will surely not mind waiting a little longer to see the premieres if he has in his hands an almost infinite catalog of films thanks to the platforms. Only big events like Spider-Man: No Way Home they will generate the sensation of wanting to see the film before anyone else, discovering its surprises before they hit the networks, of being part of the cinematographic phenomenon, of wanting to see it in the best possible conditions. But very few films are within reach to offer this experience, only important franchises established like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We have already seen during this 2021 that not even big blockbusters like Dune or Suicide squad they have motivated viewers to travel to pay the price of a movie ticket to enjoy the movie on the big screen. Not on the Spider-Man scale. Not even Marvel’s other bets in 2021, Shang-chi or EternalsThey achieved the same success, precisely because they were new stories, not yet established among the audience. If we look at the top box office ranking of 2021, we find that Eternals settled for $ 399 million when Marvel movies used to exceed a billion before the pandemic. While the rest of the productions in the top 10 (where 3 are Chinese films) are feature films that start from successful and well-known sagas: Godzilla vs. Kong ($ 467 mill.), Venom: There Will Be Carnage ($ 498 mill.), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($ 587 mill. And adding), Fast & furious 9 ($ 721 million) and No time to die ($ 773 mill.)

With this summary and the phenomenal success of Spider-Man we could confirm that the pandemic is no excuse for the public to move en masse to theaters, since Spider-Man has arrived in what is possibly the worst time of the year for the Omicron’s breakthrough and it doesn’t seem to have scared that much. It seems that the industry is faced with the sad reality that, if it does not have phenomena and big movie events on its hands, the audience does not move. Not like before. And in the end, those productions that cost hundreds of millions of dollars could end up disappearing, dividing the market between a few global phenomena that can recoup their investment in box office and streaming.

Because simply the situation of the cinematographic exhibition is changing and the reality in a few years is going to be very different from how we remembered it.

