The toilets, overwhelmed by the sixth wave: “We are exhausted, with a brutal overload” | Society

The sixth wave has taken health professionals off their feet. They knew that the epidemic curve was growing, that care pressure could slightly increase due to the increase in social interaction at this time, but they did not expect the explosion of cases in recent weeks: the incidence of covid in Spain is 695 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days this Tuesday, 68% more than a week ago. The sixth wave is still on the rise and they are already exhausted. “Exhausted”, “overloaded”, “tired”, “anguished” and “overwhelmed”, they repeat over and over again. It does not matter the service, the task or the level of care: they cannot cope. Demand increases and human resources, instead of growing, dwindle and as a consequence the casualties are not covered, the holidays are not covered either and they have to double shifts to try to get to everything, they denounce. “We are overwhelmed, very exhausted, with a beastly overload,” summarizes Carolina Pérez de la Campa, a family doctor in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid).

More information

Health centers are overwhelmed. In Catalonia, for example, between December 14 and 20, about 155,000 visits by covid were registered, more than double than two weeks ago. For a few days, the working day of Jordi Mestres, a doctor at the Sanllehy primary care center in Barcelona, ​​has been “uncertain”, he never knows how the agenda will end: “Future programming has been reduced and the number of available visits will be has been liquidated to make room for the emergencies, which are covid. But everything we do about covid now is non-covid activity that we will stop doing and we will see it in the coming months, with delays in consultations and diagnoses, “he warns. And he denounces the workload that bureaucratic procedures entail, such as casualties or vaccination certificates: “The bureaucracy should have already left the consultation and we should dedicate ourselves to seeing patients and feeling tummies.”

Every day is an odyssey, agrees Raquel Collados, a family doctor at the Parque Loranca center in the Madrid town of Fuenlabrada. The doctor talks in a hurry to the phone while she finishes a yogurt, the first thing she has had time to eat in almost 24 hours, she says resigned. “I am fatal. All this is endless. The queue goes around the center and some patients get aggressive. In the area of ​​covid patients we used to see about 20 per shift and yesterday we saw 242, and it is not only to do the test, we have to explore them ”, he laments. Pérez de la Campa, who works at the Rosa de Luxemburg center in San Sebastián de los Reyes, warns that the exhaustion of professionals is physical, but also mental: “We are having a very bad time. You yourself get into that maelstrom of pressure and overwhelm and there is a lot of anticipatory anxiety: thinking that you have to go to the consultation is already a burden ”, he explains.

The main problem is that there are not enough human resources, the ten voices consulted coincide. There were no longer any before the pandemic and the deficiencies have worsened, they insist. To begin with, because from the outset, the communities have already dispensed with at least 21,000 backup toilets hired during the pandemic and the trickle continues. In Madrid, for example, the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this autumn delayed the termination of the covid contracts for a couple of months – “those that are needed, at least until the winter passes,” she said at the time – but these health workers continue to have contracts with an expiration date and dodge the sixth wave between work overload and uncertainty about what will happen when “winter passes” as Ayuso said.

This is the case of Otilia Bisbal, an internist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid. His contract ends on December 31 and he does not know if it will be renewed: “You feel a lot of helplessness and a lot of uncertainty. Not knowing if they will renew us or not, in addition, it is a problem of organization for the service and the hospital because they do not know how many people they will have as of January. It’s a disaster, ”he criticizes. Bisbal claims that his work is “structural, not a covid reinforcement.” She has been in the hospital for nine years and insists that they carry out “a lot of backward and accumulated activity” beyond the pandemic. In his center there are about 70 doctors in his situation, he calculates, and, in addition to the day-to-day non-covid, the rise of the sixth wave is beginning to be “hard”, especially in the emergency room, he says: “I do not think the hospital can endure the sixth wave if they go 70. You can not do without anyone ″.

In addition, health workers also get sick, from covid or something else, and their casualties are not covered, they protest. According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, dated December 16, in the previous seven days 2,053 positives were diagnosed among health personnel, 54% more than the previous week. Laura Ordovás, a nurse at the Hospital del Mar (Barcelona), explains that in her center there are about 60 positive workers and outbreaks in various plants and this affects the organization of work. “Among the outbreaks, the positive ones, the confined ones and the effects of the third dose, which causes fever and malaise, there are fewer presences. Lack of staff ”, he insists.

The sixth wave also coincides with vacation periods for workers – “very necessary,” they insist – and this puts even more stress on the care teams. All the voices consulted agree that the directors of the centers try to maintain vacations and holidays, but the absences leave a gap that is difficult to fill. An operating room nurse at a hospital in Badajoz points out that, in her service, the supervisor has already asked veteran nurses to take some day off “to cover the operating rooms because all the staff there are new.” In primary care, the professionals explain, sick leave and vacations are not replaced, but rather work and schedules are distributed among the colleagues who stay: “We divide the patients and that, in the centers where there are few doctors , it is a beastly burden ”, explains the doctor from San Sebastián de los Reyes.

The increase in tasks, such as vaccination, tracking or follow-up of cases and contacts, has made it necessary to double shifts or extend working hours. Only from injections against the coronavirus – vaccination against the flu and punctures of the children’s calendar is also underway – in Spain more than 83.5 million doses have already been administered in less than a year. The vice president of the Tarragona College of Nurses, Manuela Bonillo, does double duty as case manager and care continuity at the Sant Joan de Reus Hospital in the mornings and, in the afternoon, clicking on a vaccination point. “Hands are lacking and we are overwhelmed. We are very psychologically exhausted ”, he repeats. In primary care, consultation hours are also extended in health centers to cover the agenda, although Pérez de la Campa denounces that, in Madrid, “the extensions that were offered [las administraciones sanitarias] now they no longer want to pay them ”.

Closed health centers

When there are no hands, health centers close and resources are reorganized. In Madrid, the primary emergency care centers in the first wave lowered the blind to divert all staff to Ifema and 21 months later, they are still closed. In Andalusia, the closure of centers also occurs every year at Christmas to compensate for the lack of staff, but this year, with the rise of infections, the unions have denounced the situation and questioned the lack of planning, informs Eva Saiz. Sources consulted from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) acknowledge that the wave of covid was not foreseen and has coincided with the closures of centers, but they remember that the care activity is guaranteed with the points that remain open in each health district. However, from the UGT, its head of Health, Antonio Macías, maintains that “in many cases it has not been communicated which centers are going to remain open and many have had to close early due to the lack of staff.” The union organizations reproach the Ministry of Health that in October it had dispensed with 8,000 health professionals hired to reinforce covid. “If they had been on the staff, the casualties could have been replaced,” they regret.

Doctor Villagrán municipal medical clinic, in the Sevillian town of Espartinas, closed on Tuesday afternoon.

PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

In Andalusia, however, the greatest problems are being found to cover nursing losses in hospitals and in some primary care centers in remote areas such as Jaén or the Serranía de Málaga. In the SAS it is recognized that “there have been difficulties” and that it has been necessary to go not only to the ordinary exchanges, but to the additional ones, but they assure that these are temporary and “specific problems that have to do with the coincidence with the period vacation, not because professionals have been dispensed with ”. Macías acknowledges that in the case of primary care, the covid reinforcement template was maintained and that it even increased by 20%.

No level of care is free from the impact of the sixth wave. All the voices consulted agree that the clinical pictures are milder and there is not so much seriousness thanks to the effect of the vaccines, but the number of patients blocks all the entry doors. In the Emergency Room of the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona, Núria Illamola admits that the wave is “worse than expected and Christmas and the omicron variant [más contagiosa] they can put the health system to the limit ”, he warns. “People show up at the emergency room door because primary care is saturated and cannot attend to all the contacts and here they know that we are going to attend to them. Most come to confirm the diagnosis, ”says Illamola.

From end to end of the country, the story repeats itself and short-term expectations are bleak. Carlos Eirea, vice president of the Galician Association of Family and Community Medicine, synthesizes: “It is a real despair. We are all medicated professionals and we can’t cope. It is absolute chaos and we get slapped from everywhere ”. He refers to the fact that they do not receive reinforcements or understanding on the street: “Unlike last year, this time we have had colds, flus and colds to which this wave has now joined. People come with seven reasons for consultation and there is no time. We are all tense. I’ve been in this for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. We don’t even recognize ourselves and we no longer know how things are going to go. We only think about surviving ”.