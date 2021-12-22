The Urban Meyer scandal and a predictable end in Jacksonville

MIAMI – Urban Meyer’s athletic success in college football is undeniable. From Bowling Green to Utah, to titles with the Gators and Buckeyes in Florida and Ohio State.

Yet early in his career, Meyer has shown us who he truly is. The problem is that in a sport that has long been transformed into a business above all else, too often morale is put aside while successes are reaped and that is the reason why the Jacksonville Jaguars, a franchise that almost Living in anonymity in the NFL and needed a rudder, he decided to take a chance with Meyer.

The transition to professionalism is not easy for coaches who move from dealing with teenagers to talking to adults who have their own problems and who have to motivate in other ways. More than capable prominent names failed in that transition: Nick Saban, Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Bobby Petrino and Dennis Erickson to name a few, although to be fair, there are others who have been successful like Jimmy Johnson, Jim Harbaugh and Tom Coughlin.

The alarms around Meyer must have been going off from the start.

Putting aside all the legal issues surrounding his time at the University of Florida, most recently at Ohio State, Meyer once again exposed his questionable values ​​when he lied by saying he knew nothing about the domestic violence allegations. against his assistant Zach Smith. Not only had he been informed about the abuse, but Smith had already been arrested when they were in Florida for the same reason.

When the police asked for her cell phone, Meyer had deleted all of her text messages for the past year.

Cover-up and lies, Meyer’s DNA

I will never tire of saying it, but beyond the fact that obviously every company wants someone capable, hire good people, because otherwise, in the long run, they will backfire.

Urban Meyer’s stint as the Jaguars coach became one of the most chaotic for a coach coming from college to the NFL. Getty Images / Wesley Hitt

To begin with, just in Jacksonville, Meyer hired fitness trainer Chris Doyle, who had a well-documented history of racism and bullying during his stint with the Iowa Hawkeyes; Less than 48 hours later, he had to resign due to the numerous protests. He then hired Tim Tebow, a decision I honestly had no problems with, despite all the negative attention he received from the press.

The coach violated no-contact practice rules in the offseason and fined him and the Jaguars a total of $ 300,000; in addition, Jacksonville will lose two organized team activities heading into the following season.

In October, after losing to the Bengals on the road, he decided to stay in Ohio and they filmed him in a bar with a young lady who was not his wife. Then, he lied to his players and with it, he lost the respect of his dressing room. He decided to sit James Robinson for extended time after the running back’s second fumble in two years and then blamed his assistant James Parmalee for the move; he only got him in after Trevor Lawrence asked him to.

Later, Meyer got into a fight with Marvin Jones Jr., who is one of the best people in the league, and he constantly played down the work of his assistants to elevate his own ego, to the point that he called them “losers.”

In my experience, those who have to sink others as “losers” or “soft” are the softest and most insecure of all.

In case something else was missing, former kicker Josh Lambo charged that in the preseason, Meyer kicked him in a pregame warm-up. At that point, Lambo told him to “never kick him again,” to which Meyer replied, “I kick you whenever I want because I’m the coach.”

The people who need the power and immasculate their players and assistants are not a leader of men. A good leader empowers those around him, he does not minimize them. Then, true to his style, he did not take responsibility for the incident at a press conference and directed the attention to the one who had leaked the information.

Maybe it’s time to look in the mirror, Urban, and realize that the problem is you. You are not a good person and it will be difficult to earn genuine respect from those around you.

By the way, in the last few hours before he was fired, Meyer’s attorneys contacted Rick Stroud, a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times, asking him not to publish the story of the incident with Lambo, which happened in August.

Meyer already gave his first interview after being fired from the Jaguars and among other things, declared that today, “people are more sensitive.” I understand that times have changed, but respect never goes out of style, so in my book, these are nothing more than cheap excuses for someone who wants to clean up an image that has long been stained.

The Jaguars fired a Meyer who, at times, seemed to want to be fired to collect compensation. Owner Shad Khan fired him for cause and now there will be lawyers involved to see if the Jaguars will pay him the full contract or not.

Common sense would tell us that Meyer will never train again after another ugly divorce with another team, however, I have seen this story a thousand times and universities, so-called leadership and education bodies, quickly forget and possibly someone will give him a new opportunity.

Never forget that you reap what you sow.

It’s December now, and the special teams often end up being the deciding factor in the biggest games. In honor of them, I leave you with 10 EXTRAORDINARY SPECIAL TEAM PLAYS.

* Home teams are second

POWER 6

As I always say, it is never good to play every game. In other words, there are some that are better to pass up. Therefore, I decided to add this section, to present my six favorite teams with a bet line. Opinions are welcome, since the idea is to add an attribute that is beneficial to readers. The order of the teams is not accidental and the predictions do not affect the total statistics.

1-LOS ANGELES RAMS

2-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

3-GREEN BAY PACKERS

4-KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

5-ATLANTA FALCONS

6-SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

SUICIDE POOL ‘ELIMINATING CHALLENGE’

There are many of us who are in this type of competition. In this case, the bet line does not matter. Just do not repeat any equipment throughout each week. Of course, these forecasts will not affect the total statistics either. In parentheses, the teams chosen so far.

1-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

FIXED WITH BET LINE

At the request of many, we add the landline with a line from Week 11 of 2013.

1-LOS ANGELES RAMS

TEASER 3

I have always said that I am not a fan of teasers, since they come from the word tempt and are called “sucker bets”, but, at the request of several of the readers, we added this section. Here, as there are three teams, the line is modified by 6 points, but you must hit all three to collect. Below, I name the three teams with the altered lines in parentheses.

1-BUFFALO BILLS (+8 and a half)

2-MIAMI DOLPHINS (+9 and a half)

3-INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (+7 and a half)

OVER / UNDER

At the request of several of the readers, we include an entry and exit match for each week.

1-ALTAS DE BENGALS-RAVENS (43 and a half)

2-SEAHAWKS-BEARS LOWS (44 and a half)

Total statistics (With + Without + Teaser + Registrations and Discharges): 301-189

With Bet Line: 139-85 (11-5)

Without Bet Line: 142-82 (12-4)

Surprise of the Week (no line): 8-6 (1-0)

Fixed of the Week (no line): 12-2 (1-0)

Fixed of the Week (with line): 9-5 (1-0)

Power 6 (with line): 53-31 (5-1)

Teaser 3: 6-8 (1-0)

Ups and downs: 14-14 (1-1)

Suicide Pool (no line): 12-2 (SF, CLE, DEN, BUF, NWE, LAR, ARI, cin, MIA, IND, TB, dal, PHI, GB, MIN)

