The US freezes non-humanitarian and non-commercial aid to Cuba and Nicaragua

The United States announced on Tuesday that it will not provide non-humanitarian or non-trade-related assistance during fiscal year 2022 and will vote against international loans in those areas to Cuba and Nicaragua, among other countries, for not doing enough to combat trafficking. of people.

In a memorandum addressed to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and released by the White House, US President Joe Biden announced the determination “regarding the efforts of foreign governments in relation to human trafficking.”

Among others, the memorandum details that Washington “will not provide non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance or allow funds for participation in educational and cultural exchange programs for officials or employees of the Governments of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ( DPRK), Eritrea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria ”during fiscal year 2022 (October 2021-September 2022).

The measure will remain in force “until said governments comply with the minimum standards” of the Law for the Protection of Victims of Trafficking “or make significant efforts to comply with the minimum standards.”

In addition, Biden instructed US representatives at each multilateral development bank to “vote against and do everything possible to deny any loan or other use of institution funds” that is not directed at humanitarian assistance, related to trade or development aid.

Those affected by this guideline are Afghanistan, Burma, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.

The US leader also determined that “non-humanitarian and non-trade-related assistance” will not be provided to Afghanistan, Burma, China, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Iran and South Sudan.

They were excluded from these measures for “national interest”, among other reasons, Algeria, Malaysia, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

In the case of Russia and Eritrea, a “partial exemption” was granted, allowing the financing of educational and cultural exchange programs for officials or employees of those governments.

The United States has published in past years a “black list” of countries that are not doing enough to combat human trafficking.

Said list may lead to the imposition of sanctions such as the freezing of non-humanitarian and non-commercial aid for the sanctioned countries or the exclusion of loans from institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), if the President of the United States so decides. .