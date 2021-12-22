The Virgin Mary is the queen of Christmas 2021, not me

Mariah Carey, the famous American singer, assured that she is not the “Queen of Christmas” and said that this title belongs to the Virgin Mary.

In the artistic world, Mariah Carey received the nickname of “Queen of Christmas”, after the song was released in 1994 All I want for Christmas is you (All I want for Christmas is you), composed by her and by Walter Afanasieff.

The song, the world’s best-selling single, is considered by many to be the most popular Christmas song of the last 20 years.

In 2019, when the song turned 25, it stayed at the top of the Billboard chart for three weeks. A video on the subject, also from 2019, has more than 236 million views.

In an interview with the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in the UK, picked up by the Daily Mail on December 17, Mariah Carey commented that the nickname “Christmas Queen” was “used by other people and I want to say humbly that I do not consider myself that. I am someone who loves Christmas and who was blessed to write All I want for Christmas is you, and many other Christmas songs ”.

And let’s be clear, you know, everyone’s faith is what it is, but for me, Mary is the Queen of ChristmasMariah Carey stressed.

The 52-year-old singer also spoke about her new Christmas song titled “Fall in love at Christmas”(Falling in love at Christmas) and commented a bit about her experience now that she is dedicating herself to writing children’s books.

Mariah Carey said at another point in the interview that her favorite Christmas song is “This Christmas”(This Christmas) by Donny Hathaway.

“I could have chosen one of mine, but that’s one of the best, the best of all. Well, we wish you, me and my family, a merry Christmas, “he continued.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me all this time with this song and with other songs that I have done. I just want to say thank you and give love to everyone on Christmas Day, ”said Mariah Carey.