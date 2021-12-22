These 3 cheap mobiles sink their price on Amazon

Smartphones have become a necessary product for everyone. The variety of terminals is very wide. Now, if we want to buy cheap mobile phones online, we have to be aware of the offers made by the different web pages. These 3 models can be purchased for less than 300 euros.
Samsung Galaxy M12
This smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and HD + technology. It has a quad camera with an ultra wide angle of view and an ultra wide angle camera that will allow you to take pictures from all possible perspectives. In addition, it has expandable memory so you can expand the storage of this mobile with a microSD card up to 1TB. Regarding the RAM and the processor we find 4 GB RAM and an Octa-Core processor. The model with 64 GB of internal storage is with a 20% discount being its final price 166.36 euros.
Realme 8
The Realme 8 features a quad camera with 64 MP artificial intelligence with its own modes such as tilt / shift mode and constellation mode for you to take some scandal photos. His screen is 6.4 ”AMOLED and it has an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner. If you are a game lover, this is your mobile, as it has a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor so that you do not experience any type of cut while playing. Other features of this smartphone are 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its usual price is 259 euros and now we can find it for 199 euros.
Realme GT Master Edition
This smartphone has a 120Hz AMOLED full screen that displays vivid colors. The Snapdragon 778G CPU 5G has a Cortex-A78 main core clocked at 2.4 GHz, which increases performance by 40%. If you are one of those who melts the mobile battery and needs to have it charged in a few minutes, the Realme GT Master Edition has a 65W SuperDart charge that can charge the phone to 100% in just 33 minutes.
The 64 MP main camera allows you to take high resolution photos of 9248 x 6936 and has an exclusive urban photography mode included within the camera functions and with filters to give a different touch to your photos. Its usual price is 349 euros and now we can get it for 269 euros.
