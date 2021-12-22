These 3 cheap mobiles sink their price on Amazon

Smartphones have become a necessary product for everyone. The variety of terminals is very wide. Now, if we want to buy cheap mobile phones online, we have to be aware of the offers made by the different web pages. These 3 models can be purchased for less than 300 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M12

This smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and HD + technology. It has a quad camera with an ultra wide angle of view and an ultra wide angle camera that will allow you to take pictures from all possible perspectives. In addition, it has expandable memory so you can expand the storage of this mobile with a microSD card up to 1TB. Regarding the RAM and the processor we find 4 GB RAM and an Octa-Core processor. The model with 64 GB of internal storage is with a 20% discount being its final price 166.36 euros.

Realme 8

The Realme 8 features a quad camera with 64 MP artificial intelligence with its own modes such as tilt / shift mode and constellation mode for you to take some scandal photos. His screen is 6.4 ”AMOLED and it has an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner. If you are a game lover, this is your mobile, as it has a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor so that you do not experience any type of cut while playing. Other features of this smartphone are 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its usual price is 259 euros and now we can find it for 199 euros.