These are the BTC price levels to watch out for

Bitcoin (BTC) price approached $ 50,000 on December 22, when hopes began to appear that the price correction might be over.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Be Bullish Once $ 50,500 Barrier Breaks, Analyst Says

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that The BTC / USD pair hit highs of $ 49,600 on Bitstamp, its highest since December 13.

Cryptocurrency momentum in the wake of Monday’s turmoil related to the Turkish lira continued as Bitcoin and altcoins held up, and the focus is now on the new year and price levels above $ 50,000.

“The first advance has been in the price of Bitcoin. But we still have to overcome enough levels to affirm that we are bullish,” declared overnight Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph contributor.

“In general, when a hike occurs to USD 50,500-51,500 I will be convinced. Plus, 2022 should turn out to be a great year overall. ”

#BTC Well look what we have here ladies and gentlemen. Our first green bar has appeared! Now we need to make sure this potential reversal doesn’t confirm. If the next bar does not confirm the reversal, then we should continue the breakout of the descending triangle ✅ https://t.co/MrbkrAqyXh pic.twitter.com/OliTqKrafx – John Wick (@ZeroHedge_) December 21, 2021

Taking USD 50,000 as psychological resistance, Others turned to on-chain metrics for more evidence of Bitcoin’s underlying strength.

Among them was fund manager Dan Tapiero, who saw bullish signals on the Moving Average Convergence Indicator (MACD) in what has historically been a time to buy.

“Rallies start when least expected / tired bulls give up”, summarized.

The MACD implies the relationship between two exponential moving averages of the BTC / USD pair, and a rebound from a downtrend has preceded price rises.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-day candlestick chart with MACD. Source: TradingView

The last time the buy signal appeared was at the end of September, just before Bitcoin surged to new all-time highs just over a month later.

Sentiment index almost doubles

In a more encouraging sign for investors, altcoins started posting more significant daily gains on Wednesday.

Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market capitalization, was holding the price of $ 4,000, while the prominent Terra (LUNA) was up 16% at the time of this writing.

The token Ripple’s XRP was up 9%, and none of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were in the red.

“If I wanted to position myself well, I would want to buy cryptocurrencies right now,” added van de Poppe.

“The feeling is still not the best; many altcoins are down a lot, some even 80% from their all-time highs. Adoption is even growing and, in terms of price, these currencies are in areas of strong support. “

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index saw a significant rally overnight, jumping from 27 to 45, but still characterizing the market as in “fear” mode.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me

