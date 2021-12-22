These are the most important scientists of 2021 according to Nature

These are the 10 most important scientists of 2021. Photo: Pixabay

Every year the journal Nature selects the 10 scientists who, together with their colleagues, helped make amazing discoveries and brought attention to relevant topics. This process is in charge of the editors of the magazine. (Read: These will be the most important scientific events in 2022)

According to Nature this “is not an award or a classification. What it seeks is to highlight key events in science through the compelling stories of those involved. ” For this year, these were the most influential characters in science:

1. Winnie Byanyima: UN leader who was responsible for equitable distribution of vaccines

One of the main challenges experienced with approved coronavirus vaccines is ensuring equitable distribution. In December 2020, Pfizer was the first biological to be approved for emergency use, and in that same month, UN leader Winnie Byanyima was the first person to raise her voice to warn that low-income countries and medians could not rely solely on donations.

For Byanyima, the only way to get vaccines to reach those countries was by helping as many companies as possible to manufacture them and by establishing distribution systems to get them where they were needed. But, this has not been presented. Companies like Pfizer – BioNTech and Moderna have seized on intellectual property rights.

Byanyima knew this was going to happen, just like the AIDS epidemic. In the early 2000s, life-saving drugs were available, however they were not available in Uganda, where he was born. To advance health equity, he co-founded the People’s Vaccine Alliance, and his strategy has been to recruit powerful leaders by offering arguments that highlight how supporting vaccine equity will advance their own goals.

2. Friederike Otto, the climate change detective

During the last seven years Friederike Otto has been in charge of studying the different extreme weather events. And although he has been studying them for several years, he was surprised by the heat wave that hit parts of Canada and the northwestern United States in July.

He and his collaborators at World Weather Attribution (WWA) planned a quick research study, in which they pored over meteorological data to gauge how big the heat wave was. They also studied the region’s climate records and ran computer models to find out how likely these heat waves have been reported. (You can read: These are the most outstanding scientific advances of 2021)

The conclusion they reached is that a heat wave of this magnitude would not have been possible in the region without human-induced climate change. WWA has developed a strategy that uses climate simulations of up to 50 models.

3. Zhang Rongqiao, leader of China’s first successful mission to Mars

On May 15, the Chinese-made Zhurong rover landed safely on the red, sandy plains of Mars. This was the first successful mission that the China National Space Administration had managed to successfully land on the red planet and behind the feat was Zhang Rongqiao.

With the Tianwen-1 mission, China became the second country, behind the United States, to land a rover on Mars. Since landing, the rover has traveled more than 1,200 meters south, taking panoramic images and selfies that have been shared online.

4. Timnit Gebru: Ethics Leader in Artificial Intelligence Technology

Timnit Gebru is an Ethiopian-born researcher who has been charged with studying the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). It has done so through its research institute to study artificial intelligence independently of large technology companies.

The Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute is characterized by being an interdisciplinary center where artificial intelligence models and applications are developed that do not depend on large data sets and the computing power that large technology companies possess.

5. Tulio de Oliveira: tracker of the omicron variant of the coronavirus

Tulio de Oliveira is a Brazilian bioinformatician currently working in South Africa. His name began to make headlines on November 25 because he was the first to help identify the variant of the omicron coronavirus. He detected the variant in samples from Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong.

Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform in South Africa (KRISP), along with his team, had previously tracked down another variant: the Beta, also reported in South Africa. (It may interest you: Understanding planets outside our solar system, another James Webb mission)

6. John Jumper: artificial intelligence to predict protein structures

John Jumper and his colleagues founded AlphaFold in London, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict protein structures with astonishing precision. In July the experts managed to publish the underlying code of the network, the predicted structures for almost all proteins in humans and 20 other model organisms (250,000 structures in total) together with the European Institute of Bioinformatics at the European Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Hinxton, United Kingdom.

Now the researchers plan to unleash the structures of nearly half of all known proteins, for a total of 130 million structures. A goal they hope to meet in 2022.

7. Victoria Tauli-Corpuz: indigenous defender

Victoria Tauli-Corpuz is an indigenous leader from the Philippines who served for six years as the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples. Recently, at COP26, it was characterized by helping indigenous peoples obtain international recognition for protecting biodiversity and the climate.

Now, Tauli-Corpuz wants to continue working with indigenous communities around the world to help them understand their rights and obtain title to their traditional lands. In addition, it is helping indigenous communities to strengthen their own governance systems.

8. Guillaume Cabanac: computer scientist who detects such strange phrases in academic works

Guillaume Cabanac is a computer scientist who has specialized in analyzing academic literature and now spends around two hours a day finding strange phrases in academic articles. The search in inconsistent articles began in 2015 and this year they assured that they had found hundreds more articles that contained nonsensical texts, published in magazines and conference proceedings and preprints.

The findings were posted on social media and on PubPeer, a post-publication peer-review site. In addition to using these tools, Cabanac founded Problematic Paper Screener, a website on which he reports those manuscripts. (Also read: NASA captured new images of Jupiter and published sounds of its Moon)

9. Meaghan Kall: the communicator of the coronavirus

Since January, Meaghan Kall, an epidemiologist for the United Kingdom government, has been in charge of providing educational information on the coronavirus. His first attempt was on January 8 with the first worry variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After the whitepaper was released, Kall set about putting together a Twitter thread breaking down each of its key points.

This was Kall’s first networking job. Following this thread, Kall has prepared a series of publications around his daily work and has become the face of coronavirus communications in this government. Together with his work team, he tries to provide pedagogical answers to all the doubts that citizens have about this virus, its variants, mutations and vaccines.

10. Janet Woodcock: Director of America’s leading drug agency

Janet Woodcock was appointed as Acting Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is known for helping modernize the center’s drug evaluation process, ushering in advanced clinical trial designs and pathways for drug approval that are combined with sophisticated diagnostic testing. (It may interest you: Diana Trujillo: persevere to find life on Mars | Characters of the year 2021)