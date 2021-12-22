They assure that Sarita Sosa is about to divorce her husband

After becoming one of the villains most criticized by Mexicans after the death of her father, Sarita Sosa seems to be having a hard time in their relationship.

According to an interview published in TVNotas, Sarita Sosa and her husband, Yimmy Ortiz, are one step away from divorce. However, she refuses to legally separate, as he asks her for half of everything she has.

“It was said that she was already tired of keeping him and that she wanted to separate from him, and it’s true, right now the situation between them is already untenable, they can’t stand each other and they are living hell!” assured the source.

He added that José José never agreed with their relationship and that things have been complicated by money issues.

“The thing is, in addition to the fact that Yimmy has never contributed anything to the house, three years ago he took his brother to live with them, and last year his mother”, stated the same source.

The source ended by saying that Yimmy wants half of everything in case of divorce, or that Sarita Sosa changes all the assets to her name so that Anel cannot claim or fight anything, since she is the universal heir to the “Prince of Song ”.

“Sarita has already run him out of the house several times, however, now Yimmy, who had always been very calm and endured the humiliations of his wife, has reached his limit and is not going to leave it so easy. He is putting conditions on it. In return, he wants her to give him half of everything he has ”.

So far Sarita has said absolutely nothing about her relationship with the Guatemalan.