They motivate Latino students to venture into the medical field

A group of ninth graders from Northeast and East Los Angeles have the opportunity to participate in a program that allows them to learn more about the health sciences, while obtaining personalized advice for their higher education.

Among them is Amador Cruz, a freshman at Ednovate East College Prep, who learned about the Medicine, Counseling, Organization and Recruitment (Med-COR) program and did not hesitate to enroll at the beginning of the semester.

Med-COR is a co-curricular collaboration between the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine and Ednovate East College Prep.

Those responsible for the program said that from the beginning and until they graduate, the group of 20 students receives academic support, participates in extracurricular activities related to Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and has access to professional health speakers. .

“I really like the program because I learn from advisers, tutors help me with my homework and teach me new things,” said the 14-year-old student.

Amador Cruz is 14 years old, but he already knows that his future lies in medicine or engineering. (Supplied / Mireya Olguín)

Cruz, who speaks English, Spanish and is interested in medicine or engineering, said he feels fortunate that a university like USC allows them to participate in such a prestigious program.

Another grateful student to be chosen is Danamonick Tello Cifuentes. She is also in the ninth grade and said she took the opportunity as she hopes to be a pharmacist or a nurse in her future plans.

“This has been a great opportunity for me and I am very excited to participate,” said the young woman who also found out through her school.

He said that in the program they have three classes; math, English, and science, and tutors and mentors help her understand more of what she’s struggling with.

“They basically guide me through the educational process,” Cifuentes said.

Promoting equity

Andrew Martinez, principal of Ednovate East College Prep, explained that the opportunity his students are receiving is a great resource in the field of science. He asserted that he supports equity and this program is a perfect example.

Liani Arechiga is a freshman in the Med-Cor program. (Joe Macías from MIPR)

“All students deserve to have the resources available to be successful and to be able to choose the career they want throughout their lives,” Martinez said.

He stressed that the Med-COR program is a great resource that promotes equity and greater representation in the field of health sciences.

"There are many external professionals who may not come from our experience and, therefore, having more representation is fundamental and important," said Martínez.

Since the program began in September 2021, the student group meets twice a month on the USC campus with program leaders and other college students who advise them. In the ninth and tenth grade, students learn the basics of how to become better students.

Beginning in grade 11, students are eligible to apply for a six-week summer internship at USC Keck Hospital, where they can acquire skills similar to those of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

Danamonick Tello Cifuentes is a freshman in the Med-Cor program. (Joe Macías from MIPR)

The internship is critical in helping students decide if they want to pursue a career in the medical field. In grade 12, students receive help with college applications and personal essays.

Proud parents

Mireya Olguín, Cruz's mother, said she is proud that her son is taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him. She emphasized that she and her husband have always strived so that their three children have access to all possible educational opportunities.

"I feel very lucky," said Olguín. "My 15-year-old would have liked to participate, but the program is only for ninth graders."

Med-COR is an academic enrichment program launched by USC in 1970. The goal is to increase the number of minority high school students to attend four-year colleges and pursue careers in the medical field.

However, in 2008 the program was paused due to lack of funding and recently started this semester again. The program is funded largely through donations from USC alumni.

"So this is our founding class this year," Martinez said. "What is going to happen next year is that [estudiantes como Cruz y Cifuentes] They will still be in the program while they are in the tenth grade, and then we will accept new ninth grade students and thus build the program. ”

Ednovate East College Prep is currently one of four campuses and the only public charter school in all of Los Angeles County to offer such a program.

The other participating schools are: Augustus F. Hawkins High School, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet School and Orthopedic Medical Magnet School.

To learn more about the program visit: https://medcor.usc.edu/