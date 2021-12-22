They reveal figure that Luis Miguel would have won with his biographical series

Luis Miguel / Mexico Agency

Luis Miguel has returned to talk about economic issues, after businessman Carlos Bremer released some figures that the interpreter won by transferring the rights to his bioseries to the Netflix platform.

“So so we had made calculations of how much he had been able to charge for the series about his life, but the businessman Carlos Bremer, who is one of the entrepreneurs who was in charge, together with Miguel Alemán and others, of making all this restoration plan of his career, gave a statement where he would have pocketed up to 35 million dollars for the 3 seasons of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’”, Explained the journalist Rosario Murrieta in the program Windowing.

Luis Miguel with Diego Boneta / Courtesy

And he added: “What he says is that for the first season he charged about 5 (million), and then he doubled, that is, 10 for the second, and then he would have tripled, that is, 15 for the third, if not is that more, then this calculation is based on these statements, but as Linet (Puente) says, so many debts that he has, we are doing accounts to see how much he has left “.

Remembering the different legal problems that the “Sol de México” has had in his career, especially the one he had with Alejandro Fernández for not touring with him; In the show program, it was also reported how the legal process against the singer filed by one of his workers is going.

Consequently, Javier Francisco Guatemala’s lawyer broke the silence and explained how the case of his client is going, who he claims managed the singer’s house in the Port of Acapulco for more than 20 years and was unjustifiably fired.

Luis Miguel during filming “Luis Miguel, The series” / Courtesy

“He presented his lawyer, he was not obliged to appear, but they set a hearing date where the process will continue and of course we are going to ask what I have reiterated, that he present himself to answer the positions that in the moment this part will formulate them in the trial ”, explained Tomás Gutiérrez.

Finally, the lawyer stressed that Luis Miguel’s defense has not even approached them to reach an economic agreement, since to date Luis Miguel owes his client 11 million pesos.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Luis Miguel explained how there is also fiction in the third part of his bioseries