They reveal when Trevor Bauer’s case would be decided in the majors

The pitcher of the Angels dodgers, Trevor bauer would be receiving their respective punishments in January, and in case you do not receive any, you will know by the same date.

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the club did its due diligence before signing Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $ 102 million deal, and expressed confidence that he would be a positive presence in the clubhouse and the community.

Yet Bauer made just 17 starts before being put on paid administrative leave amid sexual assault allegations. He remained on the restricted list until the conclusion of the World Series and exercised a player option of $ 32 million for the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old continues to be investigated by MLB, but the Pasadena Police Department has turned over its findings to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Various sources indicated that Bauer’s case will not be decided one way or another until at least January and has little, if anything, to do with the holidays. … The only comment the district attorney’s office will give is that the case is still “under review.”

If the district attorney chooses not to press charges against Bauer, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will still have the authority to impose a suspension that many believe is inevitable.

Even with the ongoing uncertainty, the Dodgers recently paid Bauer a lump sum of $ 20 million, under the terms of his contract.