They summoned medical graduates to join Siprosa

On the occasion, Andina explained that They decided to summon recent graduates with the aim of telling them how the Health System works, what the requirements are and how they can improve their skills by working within it. In addition, they explained about the residence training system and offered them the possibility of a work and training regime, simultaneously, so that they can, in addition to knowing and learning in the Provincial Health System, stay in the province to provide excellence in health to the tucumanos.

Meanwhile, the head of Human Resources said that In March 2020, this type of call had already been made, that is, at the beginning of the pandemic: “SWell, at that time we did not know what we were going to face, we were able to organize the plant medical staff and add more recently received professionals, granting them a provisional registration to work in the first level of care or in some third level places, but low complexity “.

And he continued: “This modality was maintained for two years, with very good results, where many of these boys entered our residences between last year and this year, already with prior knowledge of the health system from within.”

At the same time, he said that They wanted to continue giving the opportunity to this litter of newcomers, since they showed a very good attitude with regard to internalizing and exchanging words, learning about different possibilities and discussing proposals with the Minister of Health.

We are advancing in a third wave within this pandemic and we are entering a time of year in which many professionals take leave, so the idea is, with the mixed training regime, and in pairs, to propose to cover some guards or attend in different CAPS. In this way, they begin to work and develop their professional careers, always under the supervision of a specialist head, “said the graduate and asserted that this is something very important in the future, so that they begin to gain loyalty with the system and carry out their residencies in the Province.

Javier Molina, who participated in the meeting as a professional received from a medical degree, said: “In this meeting with the minister they made us feel that we are not alone, that they provide us with support and training, which is very valuable to us as newcomers. It was a very satisfying encounter; Undoubtedly, at the time we were summoned it was a great challenge for us, but after having the opportunity to talk with the minister, any doubts or fears disappeared. “