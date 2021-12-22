They took Córdova and now Tigres would take another young pearl from America

America could be left without one of its players who want him in Tigres

After the signing of Sebastian Cordova to Tigers, Miguel Herrera I would bet on another young player who would rip the America. The need is to cover the defensive zone.

Miguel Herrera in an interview with ABC Deportes he acknowledged that look for a central defender experience and provide security to the campus. El Piojo announced that he would be a foreign defender.

One of the options is Sebastian Cáceres, defense that he directed in America and had him as a reference in the azulcrema area. The Uruguayan arrived at America very young but has gained a lot of experience in the American defensive zone.

How much would Tigres pay to take Sebastián Cáceres?

The Uruguayan defender has a value of $ 5 million as revealed by TUDN Radio. Sebastian Cáceres recently had offers from abroad but America He did not release him since they paid very little for the Uruguayan defender. Tigers for his part, he has the economic power to take Cáceres.

