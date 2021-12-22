They will name “Johnny Ventura” a street in Upper Manhattan

The meringue Dominican Johnny Ventura, who passed away on July 28 of this year, will be immortalized in the streets of New York after the city ​​Council approve the resolution presented by the outgoing councilor Ydanis Rodriguez.

The Ventura name will be located at the intersection of the Wadsworth Avenue and 176 Upper Manhattan Street.

Along with him, 10 other streets will also bear the name of Dominicans such as that of Gregorio Luperon, Isaiah Che Moronta, Rafael Landestoy, Hugo Cabrera, among others.

In conversation with Diario Libre USA, Ydanis Rodriguez expressed that he hopes to be able to carry out the act in honor of Ventura before the end of the year, and hopes that the relatives of the deceased meringue can accompany you.

“All of these were projects that we were able to approve before I left the city ​​Council, and that are part of the work of 12 years as a councilor, “said the Dominican. “To place Ventura’s name, we will be sending the invitation to his relatives as is customary, and hopefully they can come and join us,” said Rodríguez.

The Dominican said that recently an area of ​​the area of Inwood, Also in the Upper Manhattan, with the name of “Plaza Quisqueya”, a recreational space adorned with Dominican and Latin American flags that honors the Hispanic heritage of the residents in the popular neighborhood.

Your appointment as NY Chief of Transportation

Rodríguez was named this Monday as comitted from New York Department of Transportation, (DTO) by Mayor-elect Eric Adams, with whom he worked throughout his political campaign.

He assured that it is a triumph for the entire Dominican community, but also for all Latinos who reside in New York.

“I dedicate this triumph to my country. You don’t always achieve what you set out to do, but you try to get closer and this is what has happened, ”said Rodriguez.

The Dominican who has already finished his functions as NY-10 district councilor of the Upper Manhattan He will begin his duties at the DTO on January 1.