This Ford Mustang Mach-E is New York’s new yellow cab

Since Ford has been commissioned to manufacture one of the most popular models in the city of New York, the Crown Victoria, some might think that the oval firm could allocate some of its most attractive models to perform the functions of the yellow taxis. Well, from now on all those who travel to the Big Apple will be able to contemplate through its long streets a very particular specimen that is unique in its kind since it is the first Ford Mustang Mach-E dressed in the taxi suit.

Ready to tour the city

The startup Gravity It is to blame and it is that this emerging taxi company wants to go green with a fleet of battery-powered vehicles, of which the first to become known is the muscle car that we have in images. The Mach-E uses a Rally Yellow paint that cannot go unnoticed and comes equipped with a number of technological gadgets, such as a 22 inch touch screen that allows passengers to take selfies, listen to music or watch videos while traversing the streets of New York.

In addition, this car boasts of a technology of artificial intelligence which is responsible for identifying and preventing driver distractions. “We have designed our fleet to be the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi to ever hit the road, something any New Yorker or visitor would be excited to point out. We want our fleet of advanced electric vehicles to not only help revitalize the taxi. New York City Yellow, but also help revitalize the city and move it toward a cleaner future, “says Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity.

The first of many others

As we say, this is the first Ford Mustang Mach-E to serve as a yellow cab in New York City, but it won’t be the last as Gravity plans to introduce a fleet of 50 electric vehicles, although some of them will be Tesla. In this sense, the Model Y is currently in the process of validation tests, so it will not take long to keep the electric SUV of the oval company. The entire fleet of the aforementioned startup is expected to recharge its batteries overnight in its cargo space in downtown Manhattan, on West 42nd Street.

Last but not least, it should be noted that all trips will be priced according to the standard rates yellow cabs in New York City, saving customers from having to deal with high or premium fares. According to Gravity, all of its vehicles, which will feature a panoramic roof to allow customers to see the skyline of the Big Apple, are licensed for use as taxis under an electric vehicle pilot program adopted by the Taxis and Limousine Commission of the United States. New York City.

