This is Eiza González’s luxurious apartment in New York

González’s apartment is very well located on the 56th floor, in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath site offers, thanks to its corner position, expansive views of the city. Interiors include floor-to-ceiling windows, oak flooring, and natural color palettes, as listed in the listing.

One of the most enjoyable spaces is the handmade Italian kitchen, which is equipped with European appliances. While the bathrooms are tiled with a rain shower. It also has a washer and dryer. But the most amazing thing is the amenities that the building includes.

The main access to the Sky building. The master bedroom has enviable views. The secondary bedroom is very cozy. The Sky's outdoor pool is one of the amenities to which Eiza is entitled. The kitchen is handmade, with European appliances.

The luxury community includes an indoor lap pool, two “infinity” outdoor pools, a billiards lounge and cafeteria, a fitness center, a spa and water club, a basketball court, a private park, and a pet spa. The photographs clearly show the beauty of the place.

Among Eiza’s neighbors is the rapper Meek Mill, who rents the attic in the building, one of the differences that the musician has is that he has VIP access to the parking lot and of course he can also make use of the Sky amenities that we already mentioned.