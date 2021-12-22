This is how Daniel, the little son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula, has grown: PHOTOS

Admin 21 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 53 Views

Recently actress Aracely Arambula surprised his followers by sharing a funpublished otography from Daniel, the youngest of the children he had with his past love, the singer Luis Miguel.

It was through their stories of Instagram that ‘The Chule’ He shared an emotional photograph with his little one in his arms, which despite not being current, is one of the few he has shared where you can see how the youngest of the Gallego Arámbula has grown.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Aislinn Derbez shares cute photo with Kailani during her Christmas vacation

Written in CELEBRITIES the 12/22/2021 · 13:53 hs Eugenio Derberz He took his family to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved