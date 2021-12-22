This is how Daniel, the little son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula, has grown: PHOTOS

Recently actress Aracely Arambula surprised his followers by sharing a funpublished otography from Daniel, the youngest of the children he had with his past love, the singer Luis Miguel.

It was through their stories of Instagram that ‘The Chule’ He shared an emotional photograph with his little one in his arms, which despite not being current, is one of the few he has shared where you can see how the youngest of the Gallego Arámbula has grown.

And it is that in an attempt to remove them from the spotlight and to protect their privacy, the Mexican actress and singer seldom publishes images with the two children she procreated with ‘El Sol’, but this time she made an exception to congratulate Daniel on his birthday.

Photo: Instagram / @aracelyarambula

This is how Daniel, the youngest of his children, has grown

Just one year after the birth of their first-born, Miguel, the couple announced the arrival of their second child: Daniel Gallego Arámbula, who was born on December 18, 2008.

After his birth, it would only take a year for ‘El Sol’ and ‘La Chule’ to separate. His parents have since agreed to keep the little ones out of the public eye and that’s what they’ve done so far, so it’s no wonder Daniel isn’t well known.

Before the breakup, there were times when the happy family allowed themselves to be photographed by the cameras, but shortly after the divorce both children became a mystery to the public.

Later, it was learned that Luis Miguel became an absent father to his family, while Aracely demanded the payment of child support over and over again.

It was then that the actress decided to keep her family distanced from fame and the media, at least until they were old enough to decide. However, she does share some videos and photos of her little ones on occasion. Of course, always with your back.

Photo: Instagram / @aracelyarambula

In one of those times, Arámbula even shared a story on his Instagram account where Daniel can be seen from afar singing “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Now Daniel is 13 years old, while Miguel is around 15 years old. Both adolescents seem to have a normal and calm life with their mother, who assures that their grandfather has become their father figure, after more than a year and a half of not seeing their father.

