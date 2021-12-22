This is how LaLiga is after Barça’s ‘puncture’ at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

SEE THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-2022

FC Barcelona has played its last game in 2021, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, in the match corresponding to the Fourth day (postponed) of LaLiga Santander. It was the last ‘dance’ for Xavi’s Barça this year, in a match in which the Catalans have ‘played’. So, with this result, the Catalan team finished in seventh position with 28 points, 15 behind the lead, where Real Madrid follows with ‘comfort’.

The meringue box accumulates 43 points, after the ‘puncture’ against Cádiz last weekend. This Wednesday, they will play again, in an early match, against Athletic Bilbao to have a golden opportunity to ‘get ahead’ in the classification. However, Carlo Ancelotti will have a lot of casualties for the match and it may have consequences for walking in the last match this year. However, they are ‘calm’ because of the difference they still have with Sevilla, in second position.

The rival of the Barça of this Tuesday has remained with 38 points, after the tie at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Those of Julen Lopetegui, despite the ‘blow’ of the Champions League, are being one of the most regular teams in the championship and want to become one of the candidates to take the title this season. The ‘top 3’ is closed by Real Betis, with 33 points.

It is followed by Rayo Vallecano (30) and Atlético de Madrid, with 29, but with the possibility of climbing positions thanks to the game they will play this Wednesday against Granada. Below, there is a Royal Society that is experiencing a ‘downturn’ with respect to the beginning of the course. Those of Sheriff add 29 units. Behind, is Barça, with 28 points, while the ‘top 10’ is closed by Valencia (28), Villarrreal (25) and Athletic (24).

In the middle of the table, things will remain the same until next year, when the competition resumes. Espanyol is in eleventh position, with 23 points, ahead of Osasuna (22), Celta de Vigo (20), Mallorca (20), Granada (19) waiting for what happens this Wednesday against Atlético de Madrid. In the sixteenth position is the Getafe (15) and below Elche (15). To close the classification, in the relegation zone, are Alavés (15), Cádiz (14) and Levante (8).

‘Parón’ of LaLiga until New Year’s Eve

The pending and advanced matches, in the case of Real Madrid, will be the last until next week. LaLiga goes on ‘vacation’ for a week to rest the players after a first leg of the season very demanding and with a lot of work. The competition will return to the ring on Friday, December 31, with a Valencia-Espanyol at 4:15 p.m.

In New Years there will be no matches, but starting on January 2 the competition will start on a regular basis. FC Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, will visit RCD Mallorca in Son Moix at 9:00 p.m. It will be a key game to continue climbing positions and closing the gap with the leadership. In 2022, Barça is obliged to improve the sensations and achieve more positive results.