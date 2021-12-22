This is how Stephen Curry’s home reacted to the new NBA tripler

Stephen Curry returned to his home, the one where he wrote much of his history, and therefore, fans could not receive him in a better way like this.

Yes, it’s been a few days since Stephen Curry became the top 3-point scorer in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). But nevertheless, Golden state warriors he had not set foot on his own soil until recently.

After break Ray Allen’s record, the Bahia quintet faced a couple of games on the road against the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, respectively. However, the long-awaited moment of return to the Chase Center I arrive.

Of course, the fans prepared a incredible ovation that was heard in every corner of the venue. ‘Steph’ tried to stay focused, but internally she knew she had to react. Shaking your head to say ‘yes’ and then raising your right arm, thanked his people for the support.

Tribute to Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors offense against the Sacramento Kings, with a production of 30 units, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 4 triples in 36 minutes of action on the Chase Center court.

In this way, the next step for ‘Steph’ in the NBA will be to become the first player in the history of the league to reach the 3,000 triples, and for this there is very little, because the 30 shirt has been only 14 shots to get it.