This is how they transferred the dead Dominicans in Chiapas

The remains of the Dominicans who died in the tragedy of Chiapas, in Mexico, they were transferred to Mexico City from where they will fly to the Dominican Republic to be received by their families.

The information was provided by Dominican Ministry of Foreign Relations (Mirex), when announcing that the number of deceased Creoles increased to six. However, there is no exact date of when the remains will arrive, although Diario Libre learned that the objective is for them to arrive before the weekend.

The Chancellery announced that there are still three other nationals injured and seven missing, for which the fingerprints sent by the Central Electoral Board (JCE) are used to advance in the identification of those affected.

Jatzel Román, Deputy Minister for Consular and Migratory Affairs, reiterated that to have contact with the relatives of the Dominicans involved in the accident, the number 809-987-1001 is available.

Román reiterated his condolences to the families of the victims and urged the Dominicans not to undertake this dangerous journey “promoted by networks of criminal gangs.”

At least 16 Dominicans were inside the truck that was irregularly transporting 160 migrants, the majority from Guatemala, who intended to reach the United States.

The vehicle crashed due to traveling at high speed on a sharp curve on the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Chiapa de Corzo highway, it knocked over several poles of the power line but the most serious blow was when it collided with a pedestrian bridge.

The death toll so far is 56 people. Most of the Dominicans who went on the trip are from the Peravia province, specifically from the municipality of Baní.