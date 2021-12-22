This is what Marc Anthony’s eldest daughter looks like

Arianna Rosado Muñiz, She is the eldest daughter of Marc Anthony and of which little is known. The young woman from 27 years It is the result of its relationship with Debbie Rosado, a former police officer from New York.

Arianna was born on June 26, 1994 and his brother Alex in 1995, unlike his twin brothers Emme and max, she stays away from the show business.

The firstborn of the singer has been in charge of keeping a low profile without photos without social networks, something that is usually quite rare at this time.

The little that has been seen of Arianna is a video where he appears kissing his father before one of his presentations, in addition, some photographs accompanying him to some events.

The boricua He has been in charge of sharing great moments with his six children and each one has spent time in his busy schedule to fulfill his role as father.

The renowned interpreter after parting ways with Debbie Rosado, got married with Dayanara Lopez and had two children: Cristian Muñiz Torres (20 years) and Ryan Muniz Torres (18 years).

In 2004 he married Jennifer Lopez being one of the most talked about couples in show business. The twins were born as a result of their relationship Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, who today are 13 years old.

Although J.Lo and Marc they get along very well their marriage only lasted a decade. Then singer married Shannon from Lima, but this time he had no children.

The famous has 6 children but one of heart because he was in charge of raising Alex “Chase” Muñiz, Arianna’s brother and whom Anthony adopted as if it were his.

After falling in love with Debbi, Marc he took care of the little boy to whom he gave his surname and with whom he also shares some moments as one more son.

