“This team approaches the Barça that I want”

Xavi Hernandez, FC Barcelona coach, did not hide his disappointment at the end of the commitment against Sevilla that ended in a draw (1-1). However, at the time the egarense was satisfied by the game of his team this Tuesday at Sánchez Puzjuán and he wanted to make it very clear during his appearance at a press conference.

“I think we have lost 2 points because we have deserved to win, we have had them. In the first half we have played very well, with personality, playing what we want, with pressure after loss, with circulation and we have improved in many aspects but it has not could be. We have competed very well and I am proud of the team despite the draw because I think we deserved the victory, “explained Xavi.

Along the same lines, the coach of the Barça first team pointed out that “we have not had fortune“but he stressed that” the team is competing, improving and I am proud of the team, although not of the draw, because Barça is made to win but this is the way “.”It was a game to get the 3 points and enter the Champions zoneWe will keep trying next year, “he added.

Positive analysis

For everything that happened, Xavi appreciated that he had “a bittersweet feeling, although the image is good.” He also pointed out that he pointed out that “sometimes it takes more patience and maturity to understand the game better” and that “it will be hard for me to sleep tonight because we should have won.” In conclusion, the one from Terrassa believes that “We are on the right track and this Barça approaches the Barça that I love, brave and going on the attack“.

Questioned by Ousmane Dembélé, who did not score the winning goal because of the stick, Xavi Hernández explained that what was seen “it’s what we want, from him and from Abde, because the pure extremes have to be in the band, on the line and it’s a shame because he missed the goal “.