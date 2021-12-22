This was the house that Carmen Salinas lived in

Very elegant! That was how beautiful the House who lived Carmen Salinas placeholder image, located in the north of Mexico City. It was the home that sheltered her for many years. In fact, throughout her 68-year career, the actress always sought to offer her family a decent life.

It should be remembered that Carmen Salinas He passed away on December 10, 2021. Throughout his life he dedicated himself to helping his siblings and children so that they had a roof to live in. Even she herself, on one occasion, confessed that her biggest dream was that when they left, they would live at home.

Far from being a millionaire, she is not surprised at all that she was always looking for not only her own well-being and having a beautiful House, but a home with all the comforts to receive your family.

The beautiful house of Carmen Salinas

It was one very spacious house which is located in the north of Mexico City. The actress Carmen Salinas he always gave himself the pleasure of allowing himself a lot of comfort, not only to rest, but to have a good time surrounded by loved ones.

Both outside and inside, your House it was very elegant and cozy. The most famous thing was always his kitchen because she designed it herself. Decorated with white tiles and details made with red bricks, the actress left it all furnished with much love.

The furniture Inside it was white and brown wood colors. In addition, it had a huge refrigerator with a professional stove, both in silver. With a bar and a dining room With chairs, you can see a piece of furniture that was uncovered to display your beloved collection of tableware.

For some it will sound unusual, but Carmen herself, on one occasion, revealed that I had slept in the same bed for 80 years. But well, the bedroom set belonged to her mother and she was in a huge room where the actress slept, read, prayed and even watched television.

In there, in addition to a dresserAll the portraits of their relatives, living and dead, were left together with a small and sophisticated armchair to rest. The rest of the house exudes luxury and humility, but, above all, warmth and love.

In the same way, you can see the innumerable awards he has received in his long career, hanging on his walls, with caricatures made with his image, some recognitions and photos of all his loved ones.

Without a doubt, Carmen Salinas he really enjoyed his home And so he left it before leaving. Do you want to know it? We share it with you.