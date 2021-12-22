Three doctors from Ceuta will be honored at the national level for being pioneers in their profession

The General Council of Medical Associations (CGCOM) is preparing a book of recognition to outstanding doctors in Spain. For this reason, the Ceuta College of Physicians has sent the CGCOM information on three pioneers of medicine in our city: Antonia Castillo Gómez, first collegiate in Ceuta; Africa Cobo Calvo, the city’s first specialist, and Manuela Gómez Gómez, the first president of the Autonomous City College.

The tribute book will be published at the end of March and will include information from members of all Spanish cities, including our three local doctors. The official presentation will take place at the National Convention of the Medical Profession on April 1, which will highlight the importance of women who were the forefront of the medical profession.

About the honorees

The Dr. Antonia Castillo Gómez He was born in Ceuta in 1907 and studied Medicine in Madrid. In 1927 she became the 21st member of the Ceuta College of Physicians, being the first woman to be part of the local entity. In 1945 she went into exile to Mexico, where she continued with her profession, being one of the forerunners of the study of cancer in the country.

Years later, in 1945, there were already 145 active members of the local entity, but there were only two practicing women, with the entry of Africa Cobo Calvo (number 245). This professional was the only female student in her class of Medicine at the University of Seville. In addition, she was also the first woman to specialize in Ceuta, choosing the area of ​​Obstetrics and Gynecology. He worked throughout his life in the old José Lafont specialty clinic and in the Red Cross hospital, where he practiced surgical interventions.

By last, Manuela Gomez Gomez she was registered in Ceuta in 1993 and in 2012 she took office as president of the Ceuta College of Physicians, being the first woman to hold this title. Dr. Gómez is one of the most recognized figures in local medicine, with a residents’ contest on clinical cases that pays tribute to her every year and a training room of 061 with her name.