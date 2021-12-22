Three players from other provinces led the PALIZA de Industriales over Pinar – Complete Swing

By Gian Franco Gil / @ Gian_Gil98

The capricious rain reached the vicinity of the Latin American stadium to prevent the conclusion of the match between the Lions of Industriales and the Vegueros of Pinar del Río. The challenge ended in the bottom of the fifth inning, when the capitalists led the green-legged 8 × 1.



As reported by colleague Boris Luis Cabrera on his personal Facebook profile, the duel was totally controlled by the troop of strategist Guillermo Carmona. The Havanans took advantage of the uncontrolled rival pitchers to make five annotations in the first chapter, while in the third inning they added three runs to the “Coloso del Cerro” slate.

The Giraldillo director used players seeking a spot on the official Lions roster for the 61st National Baseball Series (SNB) in his regular lineup. Coincidentally, those who led the “blue” offensive were athletes who arrived at the Havana preselection from other provinces.

Donnie Boza, who traded the Sagebrush Hunters for the iconic Industriales ensemble, stood out above the rest of his teammates. Boza hit a pair of hits in three visits to the batting box, including a double and three RBIs. Also, the experienced Sandy Menocal, who continued to shine with the tree, and outfielder Jean Jean Fernández each towed a teammate.



“Pavel Hernández (three innings, three hits, four strikeouts and a walk), Héctor Ponce (two innings, three strikeouts, one walk and an earned run) passed through the blue mound, and the left-hander Moisés Palacios (one inning, two hits and a punch) ”, explained Boris Luis Cabrera in the weekly Tribuna de La Habana.

Meanwhile, the back-to-back squad found their designated hitter, Yoanis Moreno, the most outstanding player of the match. Moreno accumulated a couple of hits, while Irandy Hernández drove the only run of the tobacco growers in the match.

Luis Silva ascended to the mound of sighs, with the aim of starting the game in front of the locals, but gave away six walks and allowed the five touchdowns of the first inning.

“When the countdown is about to start, the Lions are showing a very good sporting form with the results they have obtained. Meanwhile, their preseason continues, this time looking for the tiebreaker against the Matanzas Crocodiles, a confrontation that will take place from the Victoria de Girón stadium “, said Aylet Morales on the site Industrial of Havana.