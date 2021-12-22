Tolima vs Cali, lineups, time, scores, final prediction Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2021-II | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

As in 2015, Deportivo Cali will define a title as a visitor, and it will do so this Wednesday (7:30 pm) against Deportes Tolima in Ibagué, in the second leg of the BetPlay II-2021 League final.

The intention in Palmaseca was to get a win, accompanied by 35,000 enthusiastic spectators who put together the previous party, but in the face of the failed goal now the obligation is transferred to Manuel Murillo Toro, where the partial will support the red wine and gold with everything.

It is clear that Cali did not do everything it should in its stadium to find the advantage and Rafael Dudamel and his team took note of that. This time he will do it against a rival who will surely go out to overwhelm in search of Guillermo de Amores’ bow and there he leaves spaces that the sugar producers could take advantage of with the experience and imbalance of their attack men.

In Tolima Anderson Plata and Juan Fernando Caicedo could reappear, but apart they have a fast and strong player like Ómar Albornoz and one who has been appearing with a goal in the last three games like the Paraguayan, who with enormous merits won the title.

Dudamel pointed out that these actions, such as the goal that gave the Tolima cast a tie, cannot be repeated. Both midfielders and defenders must be vigilant to avoid having the ball lifted to Ramírez or any opponent who has the possibility of connecting with a head or picking up the rebounds at the edge of the area. Statistics show that Cali is one of the best visitors in the league and that positive factor will be bet on the last match of the season.

It is sufficiently known that Tolima bases its strategy on defensive solidity due to the good moment of goalkeeper William Cuesta, the work of its centrals and the strength in the middle of the court, from there to build its fast and effective transitions, so the order is be short in each of their lines, supported by the good timing of Hernán Menosse and Jorge Marsiglia, but get on the ball and be effective when they step on William Cuesta’s zone through Jhon Vásquez, Harold Preciado and Ángelo Rodríguez.

Likewise, in this function of having the ball, the leading role of a ‘fox’ like Teófilo Gutiérrez is needed, who has sufficiently demonstrated his hierarchy in highly demanding matches. The longer they do not allow the local to have dominance, the easier it will be to organize plays that bring danger to the opponent’s area.

Again the only doubt in the starting eleven is whether Darwin Andrade returns or if Kevin Velasco will remain as left back, a factor that will depend on Dudamel’s idea, since Velasco has been very important as a midfielder, coming from the left.

In Ibagué the expectation is very high regarding the possibility of reaching the fourth star, which would be the two-time championship. Manuel Murillo Toro would have about 35,000 fans in the stands, who have shown their enthusiasm through the networks, but also their disagreement over the appointment of the Quindian Alexander Ospina as central referee. While the team led by Hernán Torres there is a lot of restraint because they know that they have not won anything and that it will be a very complicated game due to the strengths of the Valle del Cauca team.

Torres and Dudamel will also repeat the strategists’ duel in a game that bodes well for too much tactics and too much friction, indicating that any warning or expulsion would detract from the recipient. It passes through the minds of none that the definition is given by way of charges from the penalty spot, but the same could happen, if what happened in Palmaseca is repeated. The only reality is that we will know the tenth green and white or the fourth red and gold star.

Tolima will not have its starting defender, Sergio Mosquera, replaced by a Verdiblanco youth squad, Eduard Caicedo, while Anderson Plata would go for Luis Miranda as a winger. Other chips such as William Cuesta, Daniel Cataño, Gustavo Ramírez and Albornoz himself make Cali expect a final of great emotions. The champion will be the one who makes the least mistakes and has the highest efficiency at the top.

Probable lineups

Tolima Sports: William Cuesta; Harold Gómez, Julián Quiñones, Edward Caicedo, Junior Hernández; Cristian Trujillo, Juan David Ríos, Daniel Cataño, Ánderson Plata; Ómar Albornoz, Gustavo Ramírez.

DT: Hernán Torres.

Deportivo Cali: Guillermo De Amores; Juan Camilo Angulo (Juan Esteban Franco), Jorge Marsiglia, Hernán Menosse, Kevin Velasco (Darwin Andrade); Jhojan Valencia, Andrés Colorado, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Jhon Vásquez; Harold Preciado, Angelo Rodríguez.

DT: Rafael Dudamel.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Hour: 7:30 pm

TV: Win Sports +

Referee: Alexander Ospina (Quindío)

Marco Antonio Garcés

Futbolred correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @marquitosgarces