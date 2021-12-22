Toni Costa’s Christmas decision involving Adamari López

They met as a team to dance together at the second gala of “Look who dances” in 2011 and later despite their age difference, Adamari López was 40 years old and Toni 25 years old, both confessed their love. After ten years of relationship and with a beautiful daughter in between, Alaïa Costa, the couple decided to separate in this 2021; But they have agreed to preserve the Christmas tradition of sharing and opening gifts together for the well-being of their little daughter while preserving family customs.

Recently the Spanish dancer and choreographer Toni Costa declared in an interview with Mezcal TV that they have decided together with Adamari to spend the good night together so that their 6-year-old daughter Alaïa Costa, do not feel that something has changed and can live the Christmas spirit as a family. “Just like we did all these years, we are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak,” he said. Toni.

The former couple, despite having decided to end their love affair, is seen to be very committed to the education and emotional stability of their daughter. For this reason they have a good relationship of companionship and communication. A few days ago it was Toni himself who published on his Instagram account the dance he shared in the cycle “Asi se Baila” broadcast by the Telemundo network, along with Adamari Lopez. With a mashup of flamenco music, tango and salsa, the couple danced with great complicity and professionalism and decided to add a very tender seasoning to the choreography when almost at the end of the song, the little daughter who unites them both entered the track. Alaïa and the audience erupted in applause.

Although the relationship is over and each one is rebuilding their lives, it is not surprising that the family continues to share important moments for the good of their daughter. So much Coast What Lopez They go out of their way to coordinate schedules and coincide. Toni takes the little girl to school every morning as part of the plan that both parents have so that their daughter does not feel the absence of her father at home.

Source: Instagram Alaïa

At the interview Toni He also said “By Christmas, you know Alaïa it is the person who is always present. Adamari and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible, “he said. Coast.