Toni Costa’s Christmas decision involving Adamari López

They met as a team to dance together at the second gala of “Look who dances” in 2011 and later despite their age difference, Adamari López was 40 years old and Toni 25 years old, both confessed their love. After ten years of relationship and with a beautiful daughter in between, Alaïa Costa, the couple decided to separate in this 2021; But they have agreed to preserve the Christmas tradition of sharing and opening gifts together for the well-being of their little daughter while preserving family customs.

Recently the Spanish dancer and choreographer Toni Costa declared in an interview with Mezcal TV that they have decided together with Adamari to spend the good night together so that their 6-year-old daughter Alaïa Costa, do not feel that something has changed and can live the Christmas spirit as a family. “Just like we did all these years, we are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak,” he said. Toni.

