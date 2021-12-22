Tuca Ferretti receives the worst news from Tigres UANL at FC Juárez

Ricardo Ferretti expected good news from Tigres UANL for FC Juárez, but it all ended in a dead end.

The structuring plan for a new squad at FC Juárez continues its course for Ricardo Ferretti who expected to have the services of a Tigres UANL star, but who in the last hours ended up falling.

The Tuca failed to enter the playoffs of the Apertura 2021 Tournament and ended up closing his first season in the Braves with a negative balance in terms of expectations about their capabilities.

To resolve this issue, the former feline trainer decided to wait to get the services of a star with whom he coincided in his time at the San Nicolás de Los Garza club to take him to Juárez.

However, in the last hours, Jesús Dueñas ended up disappointing Ricardo Ferretti and renewed his contract with the university institution, so his arrival at his former coach’s club was buried.

“The novel is over! Jesús Dueñas stays in Tigres! At first he said no, but then he changed his mind. Piojo expressly requested his renewal for two years, just as the player wanted. The multi-champion will continue to defend the team’s colors who saw him born! “, said journalist Pello Maldonado through his Twitter profile.

In this way, Ferretti will have to look elsewhere for another player capable of defending the colors of FC Juárez for the following season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.